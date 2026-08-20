Three Dominguez Firm Attorneys Named to the 2027 Best Lawyers® List

Attorney J.J. Dominguez founded The Dominguez Firm more than 35 years ago on one simple principle: a person's financial circumstances shouldn't determine their ability to access quality legal representation. That principle still drives the firm's work today. Under his leadership, The Dominguez Firm has grown into one of California's most respected personal injury practices. He remains closely involved in all aspects of the firm's work on behalf of injured clients.

After joining The Dominguez Firm in 2024, attorney Tom Antunovich quickly made his mark by playing a central role in several notable settlements and verdicts. He has also demonstrated sound judgment and a disciplined approach to case strategy. His promotion to partner earlier this year reflects that standard, and his inclusion in this year's list further affirms it.

Matthew Joy is among the firm's longest-serving attorneys, with more than two decades of experience. He has handled complex personal injury matters for hundreds of accident victims. His thoroughness and attention to detail have earned him a strong reputation, with both clients and the legal profession.

"I'm honored to be included alongside Tom and Matthew," said J.J. Dominguez. "They're exceptional advocates who fight to achieve tangible results for the people we represent. Having all three of us recognized by Best Lawyers reflects our shared commitment to standing by our clients when they need it most."

Selection to the Best Lawyers list is determined through a confidential peer-review process; attorneys evaluate the work of colleagues practicing in the same field and region. The list is intended to be a benchmark to help consumers identify accomplished legal professionals.

The Dominguez Firm is a well-regarded personal injury law firm with an extensive track record of success in advocating for its clients. The firm's award-winning attorneys and dedicated staff are guided by the principles of compassion, service, and obtaining optimal results in every case.

For a free consultation, please call 877-924-2639. We are available to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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