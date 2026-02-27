Three Dominguez Firm Attorneys Named to the 2026 Super Lawyers® List

Attorneys J.J. Dominguez, Matthew K. Joy and Jason Doucette recognized for excellence in personal injury law.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is pleased to announce that three of its attorneys have been named to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers® list. This achievement demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to exceptional legal representation in personal injury law, plaintiff. Founder and CEO J.J. Dominguez has made the list for the 12th consecutive year and an impressive 17 times overall. Partner Matthew K. Joy appears for the third year in a row. For his part, Lead Trial Attorney Jason Doucette now has back-to-back appearances on the Super Lawyers list.

The three attorneys represent a powerful combination of experience and skill. J.J. Dominguez founded the firm over three decades ago and his extensive knowledge remains instrumental in guiding its strategic direction. Matthew Joy consistently demonstrates his litigation capabilities from his years of being selected to the Rising Stars list. And Jason Doucette's proven courtroom success enhances the firm's trial capabilities.

"Sharing this honor alongside Matthew and Jason is especially meaningful," said Attorney Dominguez. "Being tapped multiple times for inclusion in the list shows the strength of our entire legal team. We're dedicated to fighting for our clients with the same energy and determination that earned us this recognition."

The Super Lawyers selection process uses a comprehensive approach that includes peer nominations, independent research, and detailed evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in each state receive this distinction. Being named to the list reflects both professional accomplishment and respect from fellow legal professionals.

All three attorneys also participate in community causes, including several long-standing education initiatives. This commitment reflects The Dominguez Firm's values beyond the courtroom. The firm prioritizes accessible, high-quality legal representation for injury victims throughout California.

