Three Dynamic Leaders Join IAVA's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) is proud to announce the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. The IAVA Board is a select group of leaders committed to connecting, uniting, and empowering IAVA's 425,000 members nationwide. IAVA maintains a Board with membership who strongly believe in and support IAVA's mission. To that end, IAVA also strives to ensure that the Board represents the diversity of IAVA's members and stakeholders. These three impressive leaders represent the best of IAVA's community and will serve it well in the years to come.

IAVA's three newest Board members are: Barry Bloom, Chief Executive Officer of Tisch Financial Management; Kristen Rouse, President and Founding Director of the NYC Veterans Alliance; and Bharat Vasan, Chief Executive Officer of PAX Labs.

"Today is an exciting day for IAVA," said CEO Jeremy Butler, who assumed his role in February. "We are proud to be enhancing our board with these incredible leaders. With their commitment to IAVA, our ability to impact the lives of the Post-9/11 generation of veterans is greater than ever."

"I was introduced to Paul Rieckhoff and IAVA by my son in 2014 and I've admired their work and have been a proud supporter," said Barry Bloom. "It's an honor for me to join the IAVA board and be able to personally contribute to those who have done so much for their country and fellow citizens. I am very excited to work with Jeremy Butler and the terrific IAVA team."

"I have been so proud of IAVA's trailblazing work for our current generation of veterans," said Kristen Rouse. "I've seen and experienced firsthand over more than a decade of membership the historic impacts IAVA has made through inspiring and empowering returning veterans to find our place at home by leading, innovating, and creating the change we need for our peers and for our nation. It is my honor to step into this new role as Board Member to ensure IAVA will keep fighting for change and cultivating new leaders for many years to come."

"Joining the IAVA board is a deeply-felt honor for me," said Bharat Vasan. "As the son of a service member, I have a deep appreciation for the issues that confront veterans and their families, and a very personal commitment to make their lives better."

Learn more about the new Board Members and the entire IAVA Board of Directors here.

