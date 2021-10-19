Three easy tips to extend the life of your water heater

"Homeowners should schedule routine water heater checkups and be consistent in following through with them," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Water heaters are often used on a daily basis, so periodically checking each part and its functionality is vital when trying to add years of use to a water heater."

Rose offered these tips to extend the lifespan of a water heater:

Thoroughly flush your water heater. Over time, sediment builds up inside the tank. Taking a few minutes to remove this sediment will increase performance efficiency and provide consistent hot water. Place a bucket underneath the drain and open it to allow the sediment that has settled in the tank to move out of the system. Continue to drain water until it becomes clear, signaling that all sediment is flushed out. If there is a lot of debris in the water, it may be necessary to empty the tank for a complete flush. Inspect the anode rod. The anode rod is necessary to help prevent rust inside the tank. This piece of metal acts as a defense mechanism by attracting the corrosion away from the steel tank. The anode rod should be checked each year to determine if it needs to be replaced. If it is left to become fully corroded, the tank will begin to rust as well. Check the pressure-relief valve. Water pressure can build up inside a water heater tank. The pressure-relief valve is intended to automatically relieve pressure buildup. The valve is a necessary safety feature that allows the pressure in the tank to be regulated, keeping homeowners safe from an explosion. To check the pressure-relief valve, lift the valve lever. Water should flow from the discharge pipe. If it does not, the valve will need to be replaced.

"As a family-owned plumbing business, we understand the importance of limiting unnecessary spending," Rose said. "When something as simple as performing proactive maintenance checks can keep your water heater working longer, it makes sense to take a few minutes to do it. There's no need to take a risk when you can easily prevent damage and expensive repairs."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed professional if they encounter a problem during their maintenance checks. Whether there is a crack in the tank or an extensive leak, an experienced plumber can determine what the plan of action should be and how to tackle individual problems.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

Related Links

https://callfourseasons.com/

