Three Energy-Focused Dealmakers Choose McDermott

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced three new partner additions to its Transactions Practice Group: Kevin Brophy in Houston and Jim Salerno and Robert da Silva Ashley in New York.

Kevin served as general counsel for the Kayne Anderson Energy Funds for nearly 15 years and expands our Houston-based Energy group led by Jack Langlois, who joined the Firm in March 2021 from DLA Piper. This boosts conventional energy mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity capabilities in our growing Texas offices. Kevin also regularly advises on investments in and financings of energy projects and assets, including M&A, joint ventures and dispositions of assets and equity of energy companies.

"Texas provides significant opportunity for our clients and that is the primary reason we're building out our footprint to support major energy infrastructure, project finance and transaction matters across the state," Mike Poulos, McDermott's Head of Strategy, said. "Kevin brings an in-house perspective that adds incredible immediate value, while aligning perfectly with our commitment to client service excellence."

Jim and Robert join McDermott in New York from Jones Day. They represent multinational corporate and business entities primarily in the United States, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa on complex conventional and renewable energy projects affecting markets globally.

"Jim and Robert understand how to get highly sophisticated deals done and are fierce client advocates throughout the entire deal cycle," Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group, said. "From the United States to Africa to Latin America, Jim and Robert counsel leading organizations impacting critical energy and infrastructure policy worldwide. We're thrilled they've joined McDermott."

Jim advises clients in all stages of development for constructing and financing domestic and international energy and infrastructure projects. He represents developers, sponsors, investors and lenders in structuring and negotiating renewable power, energy storage, carbon capture, renewables, geothermal, hydro and nuclear generation projects, as well as clients in the mining and metals industries.

Robert focuses his practice on cross-border and domestic project finance and corporate lending transactions and is a recognized expert in the Latin American market. He is a trusted advisor to international and domestic financial institutions, project sponsors and developers, investment funds and multinational corporations.

McDermott continues its talent acquisition spree across the Transactions practice with 27 partner hires since the beginning of 2021. Many of these partners have experience across the Project Finance, Energy and Infrastructure practices, including Jack Langlois and Jibin Luke in Houston, Parker Lee and Emeka Chinwuba in New York and Ignatius Hwang and Merrick White in London.

