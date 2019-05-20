Three EVOTEK Leaders Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, America's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named three of its leaders to their prestigious Women of the Channel list. Mari Rodish, CFO, Teresa Annibale, Regional Vice President and Stacy Staver, Alliances Director have all been recognized for their contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

Three EVOTEK's Leaders Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

"Cultural diversity and gender balance has been key to EVOTEK's success, with nearly half of our leaders being woman," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "What an honor for Mari, Teresa and Stacy to receive this recognition. These three women are extraordinarily talented and we are delighted to have them leading from the front."

EVOTEK has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since its inception in 2014. In 2017, CRN recognized EVOTEK as the fastest growing solution provider in the United States. EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, security multi-cloud.

"CRN's Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating growth through partnerships, leadership, vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group is driving success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

