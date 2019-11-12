Three ex-Googlers are paying people $10,000 to leave the San Francisco Bay Area
Applicants can get $10,000 by using the MainStreet platform to find a job and relocate to another part of the country
Nov 12, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet, a startup founded by three ex-Googlers who are on a mission to bring more jobs to suburban and rural communities, announced a new initiative today designed to promote job growth outside of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Bay Area residents can get $10,000 if they use the MainStreet platform to find a new job and relocate to one of the cities where MainStreet operates. MainStreet will help program participants prepare for and land a distributed role, then set them up for success by hosting them at a local MainStreet office.
With the explosion in the Bay Area's cost of living over the last several years and the increasing effectiveness of distributed work, MainStreet believes workers no longer have to live in one of the most expensive areas in the world in order to build their careers. With its incentive program, MainStreet is helping those that may be ready to try something new to leave the area.
MainStreet CEO Doug Ludlow had this to say about the effort: "Over the next decade, we want to bring more than one million new jobs to suburban and rural communities. We hope that providing this incentive will bring attention to the mission we care so deeply about."
Bay Area residents can go to http://workonmainstreet.com for more details and to apply for the program.
About MainStreet Work, Inc - MainStreet is dedicated to creating jobs and opportunity in rural and suburban communities. The company provides the community, communication, and career tools that distributed employees need to be happy and successful.
Contact: Doug Ludlow
CEO, MainStreet
contact@workonmainstreet.com
SOURCE MainStreet
