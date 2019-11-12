Three ex-Googlers are paying people $10,000 to leave the San Francisco Bay Area

With the explosion in the Bay Area's cost of living over the last several years and the increasing effectiveness of distributed work, MainStreet believes workers no longer have to live in one of the most expensive areas in the world in order to build their careers. With its incentive program, MainStreet is helping those that may be ready to try something new to leave the area.

MainStreet CEO Doug Ludlow had this to say about the effort: "Over the next decade, we want to bring more than one million new jobs to suburban and rural communities. We hope that providing this incentive will bring attention to the mission we care so deeply about."

Bay Area residents can go to http://workonmainstreet.com for more details and to apply for the program.

About MainStreet Work, Inc - MainStreet is dedicated to creating jobs and opportunity in rural and suburban communities. The company provides the community, communication, and career tools that distributed employees need to be happy and successful.

Contact: Doug Ludlow

CEO, MainStreet

contact@workonmainstreet.com

SOURCE MainStreet

Related Links

http://www.workonmainstreet.com

