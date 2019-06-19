Three Exceptional Communities Now Selling at The Preserve and Audie Murphy Ranch Masterplans

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Jun 19, 2019, 18:00 ET

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Openings of three exciting new neighborhoods in sought-after masterplans: Pineberry and Vineyard at The Preserve, and Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch.

Continue Reading
The Flynn floor plan at Pineberry at The Preserve.
The Flynn floor plan at Pineberry at The Preserve.
The Dillon II floor plan at Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch.
The Dillon II floor plan at Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch.

Vineyard and Pineberry at The Preserve:  RichmondAmerican.com/VineyardPineberry 
The Grand Opening for these communities will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will include complimentary cookout lunch, massage therapists and more.
Model home tours will also be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vineyard at The Preserve: Starting from the low $500s, 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,300 sq. ft.

Pineberry at The Preserve: Starting from the mid $500s, 4 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,640 sq. ft.

Both of these exceptional communities offer:

  • Inspired two-story homes with exciting included features
  • Versatile floor plans with hundreds of personalization options
  • Amenities including a resort-style pool, a fitness center and multiple playgrounds

Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch: RichmondAmerican.com/ValorGO 
The Grand Opening for this community will take place on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary cookout fare, ice cream and family fun, including a puppy petting zoo. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., model homes will be open for tours.

More about this community

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $400s
  • Two floor plans new to Southern California: the Daley and the Dillon II
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,520 sq. ft.
  • Hundreds of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and flooring
  • Five-star amenities include a rec center, pools, hiking trails, sport fields and more
  • Near popular shopping destinations and commuter routes I-215 and I-15

29957 Urtica Court, Menifee, CA  92584

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

Also from this source

Richmond American to Debut New Models at Two Southwest Valley...

Multi-community Grand Opening in Vacaville...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Three Exceptional Communities Now Selling at The Preserve and Audie Murphy Ranch Masterplans

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Jun 19, 2019, 18:00 ET