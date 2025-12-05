Three Exceptional Female Leaders at WOW! Honored on Cablefax's "Most Powerful Women" List

Teresa Elder, Leslie Peabody, and Misty Jensen recognized for outstanding leadership and impact in the broadband industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Teresa Elder, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Leslie Peabody, and Vice President of Sales and Advertising, Misty Jensen, have been named to the 2025 Cablefax "Most Powerful Women" list of influential industry leaders. This recognition celebrates their exceptional leadership, dedication to advancing women in telecommunications, and lasting contributions to the broadband industry.

The annual award honors women who drive business success, inspire innovation, and foster the growth of other executives, helping to create a more dynamic and inclusive industry. This year marks Elder's seventh win, with Peabody honored for the third time and Jensen for the second.

Elder guided WOW! through a transformative year, with the announcement of the company's proposed acquisition by DigitalBridge and Crestview, and the expansion of its all-fiber footprint, reaching a monumental milestone of 100,000 homes passed in its Greenfield markets earlier this year. She strengthened WOW!'s strategic growth, expanded services, and maintained a high-performing, people-first culture, positioning the company for ongoing success in new and existing markets.

Peabody landed her spot on the list through the advancement of WOW!'s employee experience, driving record engagement scores and expanding the Belonging & Inclusion program across five Employee Resource Groups. She enhanced WOW!'s Total Rewards process, the culture of wellness, and the company's career development process, all resulting in a more engaging and effective workplace.

Building on her success leading commercial sales, advertising sales, and the commercial call center, Jensen was recently promoted to oversee WOW!'s entire sales organization, adding residential field sales, MDU sales, and the residential call center to her portfolio. She leads strategic campaigns and successfully launched sales for WOW! Business Fiber in new markets. She drives measurable results through innovative approaches—such as the Local Advantage program—that strengthen customer acquisition, retention, and overall market presence.

"Receiving this recognition alongside Leslie and Misty is a true honor," said Elder. "Over the past year, our team has navigated immense growth and change. Their leadership and dedication are what make WOW! a company that consistently delivers for our employees, customers, and communities we serve, and we are proud to receive this award on behalf of the people of WOW!."

This year's honorees are featured in the 2025 special edition of Cablefax: The Magazine and on Cablefax's website .

