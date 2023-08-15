Three Features to Consider When Shopping for a Range Hood

Attainable luxury appliance brand, ZLINE, offers range hoods with Bluetooth technology, powerful yet silent ventilation, and easy-to-clean parts for optimal performance and style

RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most important appliances that you can have in your kitchen is a high-quality range hood to maintain the air quality and filter out pollutants and unwanted odors while cooking. As more Americans renovate their homes and look to protect their indoor air quality, range hoods – expected to be a $7B global market by 2032 – have become increasingly in demand.

ZLINE , the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop-shipping kitchen and bath appliances, is offering insight on what to consider when looking for the right range hood for your house:

Performance

The most important quality of a range hood is how well it can ventilate and filter the air in your kitchen. ZLINE range hoods offer up to 700 CFM (cubic feet per minute) and their durable stainless steel baffle filters are dishwasher safe, allowing you to easily keep your range hood operating at peak performance. ZLINE also offers an industry-exclusive lifetime motor warranty, so you can enjoy the high performance of your range hood for years to come.

Innovative Features

In addition to overall utility, style is an important factor when determining the right range hood for your kitchen space. ZLINE is the first and only range hood brand to offer decorative crown molding with many of their models, including wooden, copper and stainless steel designs. For ZLINE designer range hoods, chimneys can be cut to any length desired, and the crown molding will bring the entire look together adding unmatched style to any kitchen.

Taking style and functionality one step further, ZLINE's CrownSound™ is an industry exclusive Bluetooth technology that transforms the elegant ceiling transition of ZLINE range hoods into a high-fidelity, Bluetooth sound system with immersive HD sound – creating the ultimate entertainment area for you and your guests.

For those looking for enhanced and energy-efficient lighting, ZLINE also offers built-in directional LED lighting that will allow you to easily see when the chicken you are cooking is done or to help avoid burning your morning bacon.

Size & Finish

A range hood can make all the difference in your kitchen, but to be effective, it needs to be the right size. When looking for a range hood, find one that is either the same size or larger than the range itself to help it capture all the smoke and odors from your cooking surface.

ZLINE's range hoods come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 24" to 60", so whether you are cooking on a Studio Collection Range in a galley kitchen or on a 48" Gas Stovetop , ZLINE has a range hood that can help keep your kitchen air clean. Available in six different finishes, like stainless steel, DuraSnow®, and copper, ZLINE range hoods can be seamlessly integrated into any kitchen space.

"A range hood was the very first product I designed – and it's why I got into this business," said Andrew Zuro, Founder and President of ZLINE. "I don't believe you have to sacrifice function for style, and our line of range hoods are the very example of that. They transform the look of a kitchen while providing incredibly powerful protection against odors, grease and smoke. They elevate the culinary experience at home in every way."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

To learn more about ZLINE's range hoods and other products, visit www.ZLINEkitchen.com .

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based outside of Lake Tahoe, USA. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Lake Tahoe, ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and advanced product engineering, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

