Three Female Dimension Data Leaders Recognized on CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Data, a USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Muna Khurshid, vice president, networking; Jeanne Malone, senior sales consultant, cybersecurity northeast; and Amy Smith, vice president, digital workplace, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list.

The executives who comprise this annual list are selected by CRN editors and span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

Khurshid is recognized for her creative thinking, out of the box, bold initiatives, and bringing cross-functional teams together to drive results. She is responsible for developing the strategy and execution of the Dimension Data US Networking business and is a champion of the concept that networking is more than routers and switches. In the company's fiscal 2018, she will lead the technical services engineering team to drive innovation and transformation.

Malone brings over 20 years' experience across sales and technology functions throughout the channel, with 14 years in cybersecurity. She is well known and respected for her creative thinking and results-oriented collaboration. She continues to expand Dimension Data's presence in the northeast, significantly growing the business for cybersecurity and compliance solutions in the last year.

Smith has led sales, engineering and practice teams over her 18-year career. She believes and lives by the mantra that the key to a solid channel business is being a trusted partner to clients and manufacturers. She has done significant work to enhance existing partnerships while expanding on new ones to grow market share.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimizing and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

