Three Female Dimension Data Leaders Recognized on CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized three of the company's female leaders on the prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The annual list recognizes top female leaders from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each honoree is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Dimension Data honorees on the 2019 CRN Women of the Channel list include:

Mechelle Buys Du Plessis, VP global accounts

Buys Du Plessis is a 24-year veteran with Dimension Data and brings a broad set of skills working with partners and global clients. She began her career with Dimension Data in South Africa before going on to become the only female country president in the IT sector in the Middle East. She has recently transferred to the U.S. and is based in Chicago for her role as VP of global accounts.

Muna Khurshid, VP, technical services and consulting services

Khurshid is a strategic and adaptable leader with a diverse technical and business background, specializing in strategic development and execution. She is often recognized for her creative thinking, out of the box, bold initiatives, and bringing cross-functional teams together to drive results. She currently serves as VP technical services and consulting services, holding responsibility for developing and executing professional services strategy for the U.S. Khurshid was also recognized on the CRN Power 30 Solution Providers, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list.

Kimberly Sisnett, SVP, people and culture

Sisnett's career with Dimension Data spans six years with comprehensive experience at both the country and regional level. She is responsible for the leadership and management of the Americas people and culture initiatives including workforce planning, learning and development, compensation, retention, recruiting and employee recognition. She works closely at the country level to ensure proper support and alignment of programs and strategy.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success, and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimizing, and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 47 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group. Visit us at http://www2.dimensiondata.com

