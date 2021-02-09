Three Financial Advisors join UBS in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that three Financial Advisors have joined the firm in Houston, Texas. Joseph Zurfley will be based in the City Center office, and Dale Heysse and Jason Valentz will be based in the Sugarland office.

"We're committed to being the firm of choice for best-in-class advisors, and Joseph, Dale and Jason exhibit the character needed to go above and beyond for clients," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We're excited to welcome them to the team and see what accomplishments they'll achieve during their time at UBS."

Joseph Zurfley has over 13 years of industry experience and joins UBS as Assistant Market Head of the South Texas Market. Joseph holds the Certified Financial Planner® designation. He is a driven individual with a passion for delivering excellent service and helping clients to pursue their goals. Prior to joining UBS, Joseph served as a Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch.

Dale Heysse has over 15 years of industry experience and joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. Dale holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM, and Accredited Domestic Partnership AdvisorSM designations. Prior to joining UBS, he held positions at Schlumberger and Halliburton working in field operations, technical sales, product development and strategic planning.

Jason Valentz has over 16 years of industry experience and joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. Jason is a trusted financial strategist that assists clients with the critical decision making around their financial goals. Prior to joining UBS, he was a Managing Director and Commodity Trader for global commodity and index products at Merrill Lynch.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

