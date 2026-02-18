THREE FINGER JACK WINES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NASCAR™ CUP SERIES DRIVER RICKY STENHOUSE JR

Wine Partnership Delivers Fan-Driven Race-Day Experiences Throughout 2026 Season

MANTECA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Finger Jack, the award-winning California wine brand known for its bold Cabernet Sauvignon, today announced its official 2026 wine partnership with NASCAR™ Cup Series driver and 2023 Daytona 500™ champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Hyak Motorsports. The season-long collaboration brings Three Finger Jack into the heart of race-day culture, connecting fans and wine lovers alike with exclusive experiences.

Inspired by notorious Gold Rush outlaw Three Finger Jack, who roamed California's rugged terrain in search of treasure, Three Finger Jack's smooth, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend are crafted from the same storied land in Lodi, California. With majority of fruit grown from the sustainably farmed Clay Station Vineyard[1], located in Lodi's hillside vineyards near the Sierra Nevada foothills, Three Finger Jack cuvées showcase the region's signature depth with intense color and rich, concentrated flavors.

The brand's spirit of grit and fearlessness finds its match with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose competitive racing style and championship pedigree have defined his career at the sport's highest level. "Ricky's approach to racing—driven by focus, consistency, and commitment—aligns with the passion and authenticity behind our own winemaking," notes Brett Johnson, Marketing Director for Three Finger Jack. "We're honored to be one of his sponsors and look forward to creating memorable moments for fans along the way."

To bring fans closer to race-day action, Three Finger Jack will launch a national sweepstakes that offers fans aged 21 and over the chance to see Stenhouse Jr. compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350™ at the iconic Sonoma Raceway in California's Wine Country this June. Three Finger Jack will also run regional sweepstakes in 20 states for tickets to 2026 Cup Series races, including the Coca-Cola 600™ over Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse Jr. will race in a Three Finger Jack–branded No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. Both sweepstakes will go live March 1, 2026 and run until April 30, 2026.

"I'm really excited to welcome Three Finger Jack to the Hyak Motorsports team for the 2026 season," comments Stenhouse Jr. "I've had the chance to enjoy their excellent wine before, which makes being able to represent their brand even more meaningful. Their support means a lot as we get ready for the year ahead, and I'm looking forward to building something strong together."

About Three Finger Jack

Named after the legendary outlaw Three Finger Jack, who roamed California's Gold Country during the Gold Rush, Three Finger Jack wines are a tribute to Jack's boldness and daring spirit. Crafted in the rugged vineyards of Lodi, a premier wine-growing region known for full-bodied and flavorful wines, Three Finger Jack's award-winning portfolio delivers rich, bold and immensely structured varietals: East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon and Wild Country Red Blend.

About Hyak Motorsports

Hyak Motorsports is a race-winning NASCAR team co-owned by Gordon Smith, Ernie Cope, Mark Hughes, and Brad Daugherty. The Harrisburg, North Carolina-based organization won the 2023 Daytona 500 with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr and has accumulated two other wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, please visit the newly rebranded team at hyakmotorsports.com and on social at Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

1The LODI RULES for Sustainable Winegrowing program

