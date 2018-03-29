Three Florida Healthcare Coalitions Support National Stop the Bleed Day

According to the National Trauma Institute, a traumatic injury with major loss of blood is responsible for over 35 percent of pre-hospital deaths and is also responsible for over 40 percent of deaths that occur within the first 24 hours of hospital admission. In response to these devastating statistics, The American College of Surgeons created the National Stop the Bleed awareness campaign which was launched by the White House in October of 2015. After the Sandy Hook shooting, the Department of Homeland Security approved funding that is designed to give bystanders the tools to save lives in the first critical moments after trauma that causes bleeding.



"Our coalitions have purchased Stop the Bleed Kits that will be distributed in 18 counties throughout Northeast Florida. We've partnered with local Trauma Centers to provide classes and training on how to use these kits, including compression techniques and ways to prevent major blood loss from trauma," said Beth Payne, Manager of the Region 3 Healthcare Coalition Alliance.



ABOUT FLORIDA REGION 3 HEALTHCARE COALITION FOR DISASTER PREPAREDNESS



Florida's Region 3 Healthcare Coalition Alliance consists of 3 Healthcare Coalitions representing 18 counties in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Healthcare Coalition, The North Central Florida Healthcare Coalition and the Marion County Coalition for Health and Medical Preparedness (CHAMP) were formed to promote and enhance the emergency preparedness and response of healthcare organizations and their respective public and private sector response partners. To learn more about the free membership and assets offered by being a coalition member in the Northeast, North Central or CHAMP region please email: info@nefrc.org

