Three Gladstone Wealth Partners Firms Nominated for Forbes | SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Recognition underscores advisor independence, collaborative culture, and client-focused service across Gladstone's partner firms

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Wealth Partners, an independent wealth management firm, today announced that three of its partner firms The Fox Alliance, Maverick Partners Wealth Management, and Puzzle Wealth Solutions have been nominated for the Forbes | SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluates advisory teams using a combination of qualitative and quantitative criteria. These include industry experience, client retention, firm nominations, compliance records, and in-depth due diligence interviews conducted in person, virtually, and by telephone. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary.

The nominations reflect the collective strength of Gladstone's partner firms and their shared commitment to disciplined service models, long-term client relationships, and collaborative team structures.

"We are proud to see these firms recognized for their dedication to thoughtful planning and consistent client service," said Kristopher Bonocore, President of Gladstone Wealth Partners. "At Gladstone, we believe independence works best when advisors are supported by strong infrastructure and aligned resources. These nominations reflect the caliber of our partner firms and the culture of collaboration and ownership that defines our platform."

The nominated firms represent advisory teams operating in distinct markets while sharing a common philosophy centered on client needs, professional integrity, and sustainable growth:

Gladstone Wealth Partners supports independent advisory firms through its Gladstone Professional Services platform, providing access to integrated marketing, operations, compliance coordination, and growth resources. This model is designed to help advisors scale their businesses while maintaining autonomy and control over their client relationships.

Gladstone Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm that supports advisors and advisory teams nationwide. The firm provides a comprehensive professional services platform designed to help advisors operate efficiently, grow intentionally, and serve clients effectively while maintaining independence and ownership. Gladstone partners with advisory firms seeking enterprise-level support without sacrificing autonomy.

About Forbes | SHOOK

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team's best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Gladstone Wealth Partners and Gladstone Institutional Advisory are separate entities from LPL Financial.

