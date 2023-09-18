Three Gravely PC Attorneys Named to 2023 List of Texas Super Lawyers

Firm founder Marc Gravely named among top lawyers across the state

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC firm founder Marc Gravely and attorneys Michael Gavito and Dan Barrett have earned recognition in the 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers.

The list, which honors the top 5% of attorneys in the state, also named Mr. Gravely among the top 50 lawyers in Central Texas and top 100 lawyers in Dallas-Fort Worth.

An expert in construction defects and insurance disputes, Mr. Gravely is recognized for his accomplishments in insurance law. He is known for his ability to hold insurance companies accountable in damage disputes on behalf of property owners, boards of directors, community associates and homeowners' associations.

Mr. Gravely is also a frequent commentator on public infrastructure issues and is the author of the best-selling 2021 book "Reframing America's Infrastructure - A Ruins to Renaissance Playbook."

For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Super Lawyers has recognized Mr. Gavito for his work in complex construction litigation. His experience includes representation on behalf of private and public property owners.

Mr. Barrett, who Texas Super Lawyers has cited in several categories during his career, is honored in the 2023 guide for business litigation. He represents clients ranging from municipalities to multinational corporations.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Super Lawyers," said Mr. Gravely. "To be named alongside my colleagues is the real joy. Our firm works day in and day out to deliver for our clients. This honor from our peers tells us we are on the right path."

Texas Super Lawyers, published by Thomson Reuters, uses a rigorous, patented selection process that includes peer nominations and independent research. The 2023 list of honorees will be published in Texas Monthly this fall.

Gravely PC has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisors to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravely.law.     

