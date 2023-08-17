Three Gravely PC Attorneys Named to List of The Best Lawyers in America for 2024

Marc Gravely, Michael Gavito and Jonathan Lisenby recognized for legal excellence

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC is pleased to announce that firm founder Marc Gravely and attorneys Michael M. Gavito and Jonathan Lisenby have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the legal profession's most respected attorney guides.

Mr. Gravely, who was honored for his work in construction law, insurance law and construction litigation, is a recognized authority on construction defect litigation on behalf of property owners and public entities. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2013 and was named 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for his construction litigation practice.

Both Mr. Lisenby and Mr. Gavito were recognized by Best Lawyers for expertise in construction litigation. Mr. Gavito has been named to the listing every year since 2018. This year marks the first time Mr. Lisenby has been recognized.

"We love the work we do, and we are thankful our clients trust us to fight for them," said Mr. Gravely. "Being honored in this way, especially by our peers who understand the work we do, is truly something special."

The Best Lawyers in America is regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. The publication goes through a peer-reviewed process where only lawyers who have been recognized by the publication may vote. The guide's research staff also goes through a rigorous vetting of each honoree. In its 30th edition, Best Lawyers received 13.7 million votes while recognizing only 76,000 lawyers.

Gravely PC has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisors to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravely.law.

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravely PC