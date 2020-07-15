Three Health Care Innovators Merge to Improve Virtual Care for Seniors

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curavi Health, CarePointe and U.S. Health Systems (USHS) — three innovators whose technologies and services have improved the quality and effectiveness of patient care – have merged to form Arkos Health, a company that will provide virtual care solutions and health insights to vulnerable populations across the United States.

"By combining Curavi's telemedicine technology, CarePointe's unified software solution and analytics and USHS's population health management capabilities, Arkos Health will be able to serve both payers and providers by facilitating high-quality in-home and virtual care for their members and patients who need it," said Alissa Meade, Curavi president and chief executive officer. "At a time when our shared mission to care for the frail elderly is more important than ever, uniting these organizations allows for an integrated health care experience that better meets the needs of our seniors."

CarePointe, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Las Vegas, and USHS, founded in 2018 and based in Tempe, Arizona, together will provide a technology-enabled care coordination solution for Arkos Health's provider and payer partners. Currently providing services to more than 110,000 seniors, they serve at-risk and value-based organizations by driving down costs and improving quality of care.

Curavi was spun out from leading health care provider and insurer UPMC in 2016 and provides clinical care in post-acute and long-term care settings via its telemedicine and software solution, which was designed specifically for those facilities. Its physicians have performed approximately 60,000 consults to date, maintaining a 94% treat-in-place rate and reducing potentially harmful transfers to hospital emergency departments.

"With Arkos Health, providers and payers can effectively deliver quality care to frail seniors through a customized mobile and virtual platform using performance-based business models," said Amish Purohit, M.D., chief executive officer of USHS. "Curavi, CarePointe and USHS have all demonstrated an ability to improve clinical outcomes while reducing costs, and together we will continue to elevate our clients' experiences by providing differentiated care."

These three entities will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Arkos Health, and the executive leadership teams will be merged. UPMC will continue to own a financial stake in Arkos Health, while remaining both a customer and service provider.

