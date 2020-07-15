Three Health Care Innovators Merge to Improve Virtual Care for Seniors

PHOENIX, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Health Systems (USHS) CarePointe and Curavi Health — three innovators whose services have improved the quality of patient care, network performance and key financial metrics for payer clients – have merged to form Arkos Health, a technology driven population health company providing patient care management, integrated delivery solutions and better access to care for vulnerable populations across the United States.

"USHS is excited about expanding its telemedicine offering with Curavi and improving its clinical and financial integration with CarePointe as a result of this merger. Arkos Health can now enhance both payer and provider capabilities to deliver higher quality care and improve shared earnings," said Scott Lipsitz, chief financial officer of Arkos Health.

CarePointe, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Las Vegas, and USHS, founded in 2018 and based in Tempe, Arizona, together will provide a technology-enabled care coordination solution for Arkos Health's provider and payer partners. Currently providing services to more than 110,000 seniors, they serve at-risk and value-based organizations by driving down costs and improving quality.

"With Arkos Health, providers and payers can effectively deliver quality care to frail seniors through a customized mobile and virtual platform using performance-based business models," said Amish Purohit, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of USHS. "USHS, CarePointe and Curavi have all demonstrated an ability to improve clinical outcomes while reducing costs, and together we will continue to elevate our clients' experiences by providing differentiated care."

Curavi, spun-out from leading health care provider and insurer UPMC in 2016, provides clinical care in post-acute and long-term care settings via its telemedicine and software solution having facilitated approximately 60,000 consults to date and maintaining a 94% treat-in-place rate and reducing potentially harmful transfers to hospital emergency departments.

"This merger comes at a time when access to care for the sick and elderly has become even more difficult and there's an amplified demand on virtually integrated medicine. Joining these forces together is truly rolling up our sleeves to meet market demands and makes us extremely relevant," said John Rittenour, co-founder of USHS and Chairman of Arkos.

The three entities will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Arkos Health, and the executive leadership teams will be merged. UPMC will own a financial stake in Arkos Health along with USHS and CarePointe stakeholders, and together will continue to serve its current partners.

