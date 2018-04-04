Three Healthcare Systems Select Fujifilm's Digital Radiography Solutions To Enhance Diagnostic Imaging And Patient Care

"These facilities' recent selections of Fujifilm digital imaging by new and longstanding partners showcase healthcare providers' desire to stay competitive by upgrading to forward-thinking innovations in digital radiography," said Rob Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Digital Radiography and Women's Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "The specific DR solutions these partners have chosen strategically advance their imaging capabilities to uniquely simplify and enhance patient experiences, minimize dose, and even helping to improve infection control in their hospital settings."

Fujifilm's complete portfolio of DR solutions including detectors, mobiles, rooms, and advanced image processing, are designed to provide exceptional image quality at the gentlest dose. Fujifilm also exclusively provides an added safety measure against hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) with all of its FDR D-EVO™ II DR detectors and its new FDR AQRO mini portable system, which include Fujifilm's Hydro AG™ anti-bacterial coating.

Recently, Fujifilm collaborated with the following health providers delivering its unique DR imaging solutions:

Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack, New Jersey): The 775-bed, nonprofit, teaching and research hospital is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey and is also listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report's 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings. The facility installed Fujifilm's revolutionary new FDR AQRO and five FDR Go mobile DR systems.

Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children (Wilmington, Delaware): Part of the Nemours Children's Health System, duPont Hospital for Children is considered one of the safest in the country and is home to Delaware's only pediatric Level 1 trauma center. The facility is planning to install the D-EVO Suite II, an X-ray suite with flexible DR workflow optimized for use with the FDR-D-EVO detectors and is also adding the FDR D-EVO GL detector, the world's first single exposure long length detector.

Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood, South Carolina): A major referral and medical center providing advanced healthcare services to a population of more than a quarter of a million people in the Lakelands region of upstate South Carolina. Self Regional Healthcare is planning to install eight FDR D-EVO II DR detector X-ray room retrofits and four FDR Go mobile systems.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

