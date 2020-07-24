Three Hightower Advisors Featured on Forbes' 2020 List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Hightower advisors have been honored on Forbes' 2020 "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List." The annual list ranks the top 500 rising advisors under the age of 40 who manage more than $1 trillion in client assets combined. These advisors represent the future of the wealth management industry.

The Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

Jake Falcon , Founder and CEO of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan., (#302)

, Founder and CEO of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan., (#302) Walter (JR) Gondeck, Managing Director and Partner at The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill. , (#3)

, (#3) Justin Winters , Managing Director and Partner at Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y. , (#226)

"All three of the advisors honored by Forbes this year are strong leaders, both within the Hightower community, and the financial industry as a whole," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "Congratulations are in order to each of them; If this is what the future of wealth management looks like, I'd venture a guess it's going to be pretty bright!"

To qualify, advisors had to be under 40 years old and have at least four years of experience in wealth management. Advisors who made the list were nominated by their firms and vetted using an algorithm created by SHOOK Research, which evaluated applicants via in-person and telephone interviews on revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices. Portfolio performance was not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK received a fee in exchange for rankings.

In 2020, Hightower advisors also appeared on Barron's Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; and Forbes' lists of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors/#ea2172c6df01

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

[email protected]

