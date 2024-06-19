THREE HISTORIC CRICKET GROUNDS MAKE THE SWITCH TO LED LIGHTING

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup captivates the cricket world this month, three of the sport's most historic venues, Kensington Oval in Barbados, Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincents and Lord's Cricket Ground in London, have become the first three cricket grounds in the world to install the state-of-the-art MAKO Sports Lighting system. Developed by Syracuse, NY-based M3 Innovation in partnership with specialist stadium lighting design manufacturer, Abacus Lighting, it is the first LED lighting solution designed specifically for cricket.

"We are honored that these iconic cricket grounds have chosen our groundbreaking MAKO system to elevate the game experience for fans and players alike," said Joe Casper, CEO of M3 Innovation. "Recognizing the unique lighting requirements of cricket grounds, we partnered with Abacus Lighting, to engineer the first-ever digital lighting system tailored specifically for cricket. This success has already generated significant interest from cricket grounds worldwide facing similar challenges."

The MAKO system's patented optical lens meets both the new ICC T-24 standards and the more stringent ICC T20 World Cup standards, requiring illumination of greater than 3000 lux across the 22-yard-long by 10-foot-wide wicket. Its modular design and reduced weight enable seamless integration into existing infrastructure without exceeding weight limits or inflating project costs.

In early April, Lord's became the first UK men's Test Ground to transition to LED sports lighting. Installed by Abacus Lighting ahead of the 2024 season, the new lights enhance the game experience for players and fans while meeting sustainability standards mandated by Westminster City Council (WCC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

At T20 World Cup host sites Arnos Vale Stadium and Kensington Oval, the MAKO lighting solution was a key component of World Cup inspired multi-million-dollar renovation projects. MAKO and Abacus Lighting delivered the only LED lighting solution capable of meeting the strict standards, while maintaining the historic facility's existing infrastructure.

About M3 Innovation, LLC

Syracuse, NY-based company's groundbreaking MAKO total system approach creates the most reliable, high-performing, and high-output stadium experience solution. Designed by the engineers who created the first-ever LED sports lighting fixture MAKO takes the industry into a new age of possibility with innovative new technology that is modular, expandable, energy-efficient, and affordable. Learn more at www.mako-m3.com.

