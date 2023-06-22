THREE HOSTS RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS AT LAUNCH EVENTS

News provided by

Three International

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Thousands of attendees across multiple continents come together to celebrate the company's official launch.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THREE, iii International LLC (iii.earth), the global leader in bioavailable wellness products, hosts two Launch Events to celebrate the official launch of their proactive wellness supplements with record-breaking attendee numbers.

THREE International has taken the Direct Sales industry by storm with a record-breaking number of new Brand Ambassadors and customers attending launch events in both Salt Lake City and Hong Kong just weeks after the company's official launch.

Continue Reading

With both events happening within two weeks of each other, the THREE International team pulled out all the stops including trainings from top leaders, THREE's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Dan Gubler, and THREE's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), a board of physicians, scientists and researchers dedicated to the science behind the groundbreaking products at THREE, and ended both events with an incredible surge of exciting momentum. 

"It has been incredibly gratifying for me to meet and interact with thousands eager to learn more about our incredible products and the platform that we are building to help them get more out of life, more out of their health, and a more abundant future." Recalled Daniel Picou, the CEO and President of THREE International.

THREE has exceeded early expectations and expects several thousand Brand Ambassadors in attendance at the first ever annual convention in Anaheim, California this September. The company anticipates continued growth and success­––following along with the Direct Sales industry trend of nearly 6% growth by 2027––as leaders in the proactive wellness space, contributing to an overall healthy global wellness economy.

ABOUT THREE: 
THREE International strives to create proactive wellness products that encompass our goals of providing a means to physical, emotional, and financial wellness all around the globe. For more information about THREE, the Proactive Wellness Company, visit iii.earth. Follow Three on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Joni Wittenbach
iii International LLC
Phone: 1-385-333-3388
Email: [email protected]

Learn more at iii.earth.

SOURCE Three International

Also from this source

Three's Entire Product Line Listed in Prescribers' Digital Reference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.