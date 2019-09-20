Three Hurricane Relief Organizations Join Forces to Spotlight Puerto Rico's Persistent Rebuilding Need

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three nongovernmental hurricane relief organizations, on this second anniversary of Hurricane Maria's painful arrival, today announced a unified coalition to intensify fundraising for the years-long effort to rebuild Puerto Rico.

Fundación Colibrí Puerto Rico, Hispanic Federation and PRxPR have joined forces as the #MariaIsStillHere Coalition, noting that more than 30,000 homes in Puerto Rico remain without roofs and neighborhoods across the island struggle to meet basic needs. Maria wrought $90 billion in damage and claimed over 3,000 lives.

"Here in Puerto Rico is the heartbreaking evidence of the long-term devastation that is produced by hurricanes like Dorian in the Bahamas and Maria in Puerto Rico," said Carmen Báez, Founder of PRxPR. "Rebuilding takes far longer than anyone would like, and it takes far more resources than governments can provide. We need deeper, sustained commitment from our American compatriots and beyond."

"Two years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, so much still needs to be done and too many families are waiting for the help they desperately need. And while Puerto Ricans have been working hard to rebuild, they need help from their fellow Americans to get the job done," said Frankie Miranda, Executive Vice President of the Hispanic Federation. "That is why we are joining forces to make sure that the federal government, the private sector and our entire country hear loud and clear that the American citizens living in Puerto Rico urgently need our help, because #Mariaisstillhere."

Since Sept. 20, 2017, the #MariaIsStillHere Coalition partners have:

Installed solar energy and water capturing and purification systems in multiple community centers, which now serve social and community needs while they double as shelters for future disasters in rural and remote communities.

Distributed food, clean water, medical aid, household commodities and tools to thousands of elders, children and some of the most affected sectors of the Island.

Repaired roofs, removed debris/mold, rebuilt structures, and established community kitchens for disadvantaged residents.

Funded grants to small agro-ecological farmers for tools, seeds, farming equipment and reconstruction materials in order to plant again.

Funded initiatives to develop long-term solutions to the island's energy crisis

About the #MariaIsStillHere Coalition

The #MariaIsStillHere Coalition is a campaign to raise awareness that the people of Puerto Rico still need help.

About PRxPR

PRxPR – a RELIEF & REBUILD FUND – a private, non-partisan, no overhead fund, was purposefully created to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of two deeply devastating and unprecedented hurricanes. Committed to investing 100% of donations amongst the most critically affected communities, the Fund's short and long-term humanitarian goals focus on food/agriculture, clean water and fuel/renewable energy initiatives. PRxPR was launched by a committed, diverse, and respected group of Puerto Rican business leaders in the US with extensive experience, broad networks, resources, and direct ties to Puerto Rico. Contributions to this Fund are fully tax deductible and can be made by visiting PRxPR.org.

About Hispanic Federation

The mission of the Hispanic Federation is to empower and advance the Hispanic community. The Federation works closely with Latino health and human services agencies to promote the social, political and economic well-being of the Latino community. The Federation's seven strategic action areas include education, health, economic empowerment, immigration and civic engagement, the environment and organizational development assistance. Hispanic Federation works in more than 20 states and has offices in PR, CT, DC, FL, RI, and headquarters in NY. Immediately following Hurricane Maria, HF established operations in Puerto Rico and has committed over $30 million to the recovery through over 110 local groups and initiatives. HF is one of the largest institutional donors to the recovery and reconstruction efforts in PR. For more information, visit www.hispanicfederationunidos.org.

About Fundación Colibrí

The mission of Fundacion Colibri is to invest in the people of Puerto Rico to spark transformation through informed engagement and local action. It was established in 2017 as a private family foundation to address the urgent need for dramatic change on the Island, particularly in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The philanthropic entity currently supports efforts focused on three fundamental pillars of development and socioeconomic growth for Puerto Rico: education, renewable energy and agriculture.

