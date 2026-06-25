Three Hyundai Models Rank Tops in Segment in JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study

"Hyundai's strong results in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study reflect consistent execution across our lineup and reinforce our focus on delivering high-quality vehicles our customers can rely on from day one," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Having three models rank highest in their respective segments is a meaningful achievement and a direct result of the dedication and collaboration across our teams. This recognition belongs to the many groups who work tirelessly to deliver quality at every stage, from development through customer ownership. From Santa Cruz earning its third-consecutive segment win to Sonata and Venue achieving top rankings, these results highlight the confidence and consistency we are delivering to customers every day."

2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Midsize Pickup Segment Leader

The 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz continues to redefine the midsize pickup segment with its unique combination of SUV-like comfort, pickup versatility, and advanced technology. Designed for everyday usability, Santa Cruz delivers refined driving dynamics, intuitive infotainment features, and flexible cargo solutions. The model's third-consecutive JD Power IQS segment win reflects strong real-world performance, quality execution, and customer satisfaction.

2026 Hyundai Venue – Small SUV Segment Leader

The 2026 Hyundai Venue provides practical versatility, smart packaging, and accessible technology in the small SUV segment. Designed for urban lifestyles, Venue combines compact efficiency with intuitive features and strong value. Its highest ranking in segment reinforces Hyundai's ability to deliver quality across entry-level SUV offerings.

2026 Hyundai Sonata – Midsize Car Segment Leader

The 2026 Hyundai Sonata offers a balanced combination of modern design, advanced safety technologies, and efficient powertrains. With intuitive controls, improved connectivity, and a driver-focused interior, Sonata delivers a seamless ownership experience. Its top ranking in initial quality highlights Hyundai's ongoing commitment to delivering comfort, usability, and quality in the midsize car segment.

2026 Hyundai Elantra – Second highest in the compact car segment

The 2026 Hyundai Elantra ranks second among compact cars in JD Power's 2026 U.S. IQS study. Elantra offers a balance of efficiency, technology, and sophisticated design, contributing to Hyundai's broad strength in initial quality across multiple vehicle segments.

2026 Hyundai Kona – Second highest in the small SUV segment

The 2026 Hyundai Kona ranks second among small SUVs in JD Power's 2026 U.S. IQS study. Kona delivers a compelling combination of advanced safety and connectivity features, maneuverability, and everyday usability, supporting strong performance in initial quality and customer satisfaction.

Study Highlights

Overall industry initial quality improved significantly year over year, with fewer problems reported across nine of 10 categories evaluated.

Initial quality is measured by problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership; a lower score indicates higher quality.

The JD Power 2026 study is based on responses from 78,514 purchasers and lessees of new 2026 model-year vehicles.

Infotainment is the only category showing increased challenges, driven primarily by smartphone connectivity issues such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

About JD Power

JD Power is a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence to drive auto-related decisions with confidence and clarity. By leveraging unmatched proprietary data, advanced analytics and deep industry expertise, JD Power fuels original equipment manufacturers, retailers, lenders, insurers and partners to enhance their performance. Since 1968, JD Power has delivered incisive guidance and intelligence about customer interactions with brands and products. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America