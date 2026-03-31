Three Icons. One Table. Extraordinary Impact. Lunch with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry Historic 2026 Charity Auction to Benefit GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, a new charitable auction inspired by a long-standing legacy of generosity will bring together three global icons for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A Seat at the Table is an exclusive charity auction offering bidders the opportunity to dine with American business icon Warren Buffett, 4x NBA champion and 2x MVP Stephen Curry, and actress, New York Times bestselling author and lifestyle entrepreneur Ayesha Curry.

Three Icons. One Table. Extraordinary Impact. GLIDE

Online bidding on eBay will launch May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT), and close May 14 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT), with all proceeds benefiting GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

In 2026, Warren Buffett returns to help launch a new charitable moment — joined for the first time by the Currys. This unique collaboration bridges generations and industries, uniting leaders from business, sports, entrepreneurship and culture in support of transformative community impact.

Launched in 2000, the original charity lunch auction demonstrated how a single shared meal could become a powerful force for social good. More than two decades, the concept captured global attention — growing from a $25,000 winning bid into a philanthropic phenomenon that has raised more than $50 million to support GLIDE's work. The 2026 auction draws inspiration from that spirit while standing on its own as a new collaboration for a new moment.

"Over the years, I've seen how the business community and innovative nonprofits can work together to create real change, and I've always believed in supporting organizations that are making a meaningful difference," said Warren Buffett. "This event is about coming together again — in a new way — with people I admire, to support work that truly matters. Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I'm very happy to be part of." Read Mr. Buffett's full statement on the Auction here.

"For us, this is about using the platform we've been given to create something bigger than ourselves," said Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Co-Founders of Eat. Learn. Play. "We've always believed that access can open doors, but what matters most is what you do with it. With this incredible auction, we are excited to turn this moment into real impact for students and families throughout the Bay Area community. Eat. Learn. Play. was built on the idea that every child deserves the chance to thrive, and by partnering with Warren and his incredible team alongside GLIDE, together we can extend our efforts and impact even further."

The winning bidder and up to seven guests will join Buffett and the Currys for an exclusive lunch in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 24, 2026. Proceeds from the auction will be split equally between GLIDE and Eat. Learn. Play.

Over its history, the auction has reached an all-time high bid of $19 million in 2022. It has raised more than $50 million to support GLIDE's comprehensive social service programs to help lift people out of poverty, hunger, and homelessness while advancing equity through systems change.

"The Auction began as a bold vision from Susie Buffett and has grown into one of the most impactful philanthropic efforts of its kind," said Dr. Gina Fromer, President and CEO of GLIDE. "I am so excited for this historic collaboration with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry, and Ayesha Curry, who represents the very best of what's possible when generosity, leadership, and purpose come together. The impact of this auction will be felt for years to come by families, by students, and by our community."

"What makes this moment so special is how it connects influence to real outcomes," said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. "At Eat. Learn. Play., we focus on the everyday needs that shape a child's future. This partnership with Warren Buffett will help expand that work in an incredible way, bringing new energy and new resources to the tens of thousands of students we support. It's a reminder that when leaders come together with a shared purpose, the impact can go much further than any one of us could achieve alone."

"eBay has always been committed to creating economic opportunity for all, and eBay for Charity furthers that mission by helping our community support the causes that matter to them," said eBay CEO Jamie Iannone. "Since launching eBay for Charity in 2003, our global community has helped raise $1.7 billion for nonprofits worldwide. This year, we're proud to support GLIDE and the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation as they carry A Seat at the Table Auction into its next chapter of serving local communities across the Bay Area."

Auction Details at a Glance

Auction Name: A Seat at the Table

Auction Dates: Bidding opens on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) , and close May 14 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) SHARP

Bidding opens on , and close SHARP Experience: Exclusive lunch with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry (plus up to seven guests) in Omaha, NE on June 24, 2026

Exclusive lunch with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry (plus up to seven guests) in Omaha, NE on June 24, 2026 Auction Details: Visit www.ebay.com/glide_eatlearnplay for bidding details, qualification requirements, and more

Visit www.ebay.com/glide_eatlearnplay for bidding details, qualification requirements, and more Lunch Location: Omaha, Nebraska, on June 24, 2026

Omaha, Nebraska, on June 24, 2026 Beneficiaries: GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Proceeds: Split equally between both organizations

About GLIDE:

GLIDE is a nationally recognized nonprofit, dedicated to fighting systemic injustices, creating pathways out of poverty and crisis, inspiring hope, and transforming lives. Through our integrated comprehensive services, advocacy initiatives, and inclusive community, we empower individuals, families, and children to achieve stability and thrive. GLIDE is at the forefront of addressing some of society's most pressing issues, including poverty, housing, homelessness, and racial and social justice.

About the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation:

Eat. Learn. Play. was founded in 2019 by Stephen and Ayesha Curry with the belief that every kid deserves more and should be given the opportunity and support to reach their full potential. That's why we're on an indelible mission to uplift an entire generation of youth. Eat. Learn. Play. takes a "Whole Child, Whole School" approach, designed to foster student success by addressing both their individual well-being and the environments where they learn and grow—working to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive; resources to learn and love to read; and safe places and equitable opportunities to play.

CONTACT:

Denise Lamott, for GLIDE

(415) 235-6458 | [email protected]

Tom Dietz, for Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

(303) 506-2228 | [email protected]

SOURCE Eat. Learn. Play.