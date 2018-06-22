Three Illinois Banks Recognized for Exceptional Community Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Fairfield National Bank, Fairfield, Lisle Savings Bank, Lisle, and Washington Savings Bank, Effingham, were honored for their exceptional community service with 2018 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The award ceremony was held on June 21 during the IBA's Annual Conference in Chicago, and the awards were presented by IBA President and CEO Linda Koch. This is the 16th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.