Three Illinois Banks Recognized for Exceptional Community Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Farmington, Beardstown Savings, s.b., and Bradford National Bank were honored for their exceptional community service with 2021 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards. The awards were presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12. This is the 19th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.

Bank of Farmington

Like most community banks, Bank of Farmington is involved in many civic, charitable and community initiatives. Not only do they serve as a sponsor, but they also provide time for employees to volunteer and serve in leadership roles in civic organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and St. Jude's. In addition to offering in-classroom instruction and participating in Real World Job Day, one new initiative is their partnership with BANZAI to provide an online, financial literacy program to the school districts in which their branches are located. The bank is sponsoring five high schools making the program available to over 1,700 students beginning this fall.

Beardstown Savings, s.b.

Beardstown Savings prides itself on its community service and support efforts. With the challenges of the pandemic, employees rallied together to help their entire town and its citizens. Once schools decided to suspend in-person learning in March of 2020, the Board of Directors, employees, and friends of the bank sprang into action starting 'Snack Pack Saturdays' to help feed children and families. Every week, the bank CEO and members of the Board would shop, pack, and distribute the Snack Packs with the goal of supplementing school supplied food with additional resources on the weekend. On average, over 250 snack packs were handed out each week.

Bradford National Bank

Known in its community as the small-town bank with a huge heart, Bradford National Bank believes it is its duty to support as many local community organizations as possible. They purchased 200 gift cards to local restaurants and gave them away on social media. They also paid for coffee one morning at a coffee shop and gave away 50 gallons of milk from a local dairy. They provided meals to grocery workers and Girl Scout cookies to local health care and emergency service personnel. For several years, the bank has been the signature sponsor of the Fourth Fest, hosting nationally known entertainers on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

