Three indiGO Auto Group Porsche Dealerships Receive 2021 Premier Dealer Award

"We are pleased to honor Porsche North Houston, St. Louis, and Palm Springs with our 2021 Premier Dealer awards," said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "The teams at these three dealerships perform at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment to Porsche they show every day."

The Premier Dealer Program scores dealers in a variety of sales, marketing, and customer service metrics. The Premier Dealer designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.

"Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match," Lawrence said. "Porsche Premier Dealers deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience."

This is the fifth year in a row for Porsche St. Louis to receive this honor, the ninth Premier Dealer award for North Houston and the first for Porsche Palm Springs.

"To receive three of the 25 awards in the U.S. is a true honor and reflects the commitment each of our teams have to both the Porsche brand and our clients," said Kelly Wolf, indiGO Auto Group CEO and Dealer Principal. "Providing an exceptional customer journey is a core component of our brand and we look forward to continuing to exceed our clients' expectations at every level."

indiGO Auto Group represents 21 franchised dealerships in three states including California, Texas, and Missouri. For more information visit indigoautogroup.com

About indiGO Auto Group

indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners.

indiGO Auto Group represents 21 franchised dealerships in three states, including Texas, Missouri and California. Dealership destinations include Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche St. Louis; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi of Rancho Mirage.

indiGO Auto Group is proud to be part of Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions. For more information, please visit indigoautogroup.com

Kristy Kneiding, Cord Media Company

[email protected]

760-774-7762

SOURCE indiGO Auto Group

Related Links

http://indigoautogroup.com

