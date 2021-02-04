Three Industry Leaders Join EGA as Gold Sponsors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) has announced today that Blackmagic Design, Dolby Laboratories and OOONA have all joined the EGA as gold sponsors of the organization. With the addition of these sponsoring members, the EGA has over 90 leading companies in the entertainment localization industry, making it the largest organization of its kind in the world.

"I'm thrilled to welcome these great companies to our outstanding roster of members helping to entertain and enrich the lives of content consumers around the world," said Chris Fetner, the association's managing director. "Blackmagic, Dolby and OOONA all have strong histories in bringing innovation and enhanced experiences to both the audiences of content as well as the creators of content," Fetner continued.

Blackmagic Design offers a wide array of hardware and software solutions for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve Studio, the world's only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post production all in one software tool, also now comes with the next generation of the Fairlight audio engine, making it the world's fastest and highest quality solution for audio post production.

Dan May, president, Blackmagic Design, said: "It is very exciting to see what the EGA has planned and for Blackmagic Design to be a part of it. The opportunities for creators to have their visions seen all over the world are greater now than ever before, and that will only continue to grow. We look forward to working with EGA to connect and help filmmakers and video professionals connect and work better together."

Dolby is a leader in immersive entertainment experiences with its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision offerings widely adopted throughout the content creation, distribution, and consumer electronics industries. Their leadership in driving adoption of immersive audio with Dolby Atmos has created a new wave of sound creatives that are using this experience to expand their storytelling palettes to the delight of consumers everywhere.

"With hundreds of millions of Dolby Atmos devices accessible by consumers and the explosion of Dolby Atmos content globally, we are well positioned to help our partners further refine the immersive audio experiences they offer to be more tailored for localized audiences," said Ron Geller, Vice President of Worldwide Content Relations. "We are thrilled to be joining the impressive network of collaborators that the EGA has assembled and look forward to expanding and optimizing the availability of dubbed Dolby Atmos content for the benefit of our ecosystem partners and consumers."

OOONA Ltd was founded in 2012 to develop professional management and production tools for the localization industry. Its software is the foundational backbone to some of the world's leading digital supply chain service providers. Most recently, OOONA has launched THE POOOL, a directory of qualified freelance subtitle creation professionals that is available for use by third parties looking to access these independent resources.

"Sponsoring EGA is a logical step in our commitment to fostering innovation in cooperation with our customers and in partnership with third-party solutions providers," comments OOONA CEO Wayne Garb. "We view the association as a useful platform creating a unified voice on issues impacting the localization industry".

As a result of joining the EGA as Gold Sponsoring members, Dave Hoffman (Blackmagic Design), Ron Geller (Dolby) and Wayne Garb (OOONA) will be joining the EGA's Technology Advisory Board. This board helps to develop strategy, goals and research to influence the EGA's efforts around localization's future innovations, education and outreach. The Technology Advisory Board ultimately will be 10 industry thought leaders from the sponsoring membership.

"I really couldn't have asked for three better individuals to be the first members of EGA's Technology Advisory Board. They all have the right combination of significant technology depth, industry knowledge, business acumen and passion for the creative process of storytelling. I cannot wait to start working with them on EGA efforts," said Fetner.

About the EGA:

The EGA is a California-based trade association primarily focused on building a stronger connection with the creative talent that entrusts them to "retell" their stories for audiences in different cultures and languages. Their main areas of focus are creating standardization, conducting localization research, creating industry education opportunities and celebrating high quality localization. The organization is narrowly focused on entertainment localization as defined by audio localization (dubbing), subtitling, audio description and graphic replacement for episodic, feature-length and gaming entertainment. For a complete listing of the member companies and individuals visit our website here .

