Three Industry Veterans Write The Book On Next Generation Sales; "Sales Engagement" Available Now

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sales Engagement: How the World's Fastest Growing Companies are Modernizing Sales Through Humanization at Scale", a new book from sales veterans and Outreach executives Manny Medina, Max Altschuler and Mark Kosoglow is now available on Amazon and in leading bookstores and newsstands nationwide. Published by Wiley , "Sales Engagement" will be officially unveiled today at Unleash 2019 , Outreach's annual conference focused on every aspect of the sales process.

The term Sales Engagement refers to how sales reps engage and interact with potential buyers to build connections, grab attention, and create buying opportunities. The book "Sales Engagement" is a hands-on guide that contains transformative solutions, best practices and actionable strategies for building the sales funnel, generating qualified leads and ultimately developing real relationships with buyers at scale.

"Sales Engagement is not just the latest buzzword, it is a sales strategy that has proven successful in numerous billion-dollar-plus companies, many of which are featured in our new book," said Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach and co-author of "Sales Engagement". "By adopting Sales Engagement strategies, companies can meet the needs of today's omnichannel buyers by being where the buyer wants them to be, with the right message, at the right time, every time. Sales Engagement platforms give companies the power to build consistent, repeatable, and data-driven processes, while leveraging an understanding of executive level metrics to track and act on."

"Sales Engagement" is authored by three veteran sales and business professionals:

Manny Medina , co-founder of Outreach, the industry's leading Sales Engagement software. Medina is often lauded for his vulnerable and transparent leadership, from his heartfelt weekly email, "From the CEO's Desk," to the traditional Friday get-together Boot, where the entire company shares its highs and lows of the week.

, co-founder of Outreach, the industry's leading Sales Engagement software. Medina is often lauded for his vulnerable and transparent leadership, from his heartfelt weekly email, "From the CEO's Desk," to the traditional Friday get-together Boot, where the entire company shares its highs and lows of the week. Max Altschuler is Vice President of Marketing at Outreach and CEO of Sales Hacker. He started Sales Hacker in 2013, and built it to a 100,000+ member community for B2B sales professionals. In 2018, Sales Hacker was acquired by Outreach, and Max became Vice President of Marketing.

is Vice President of Marketing at Outreach and CEO of Sales Hacker. He started Sales Hacker in 2013, and built it to a 100,000+ member community for B2B sales professionals. In 2018, Sales Hacker was acquired by Outreach, and Max became Vice President of Marketing. Mark Kosoglow was the first employee at Outreach, and now serves as Vice President of Sales. Mark joined Outreach in 2014 as a 100 percent commissioned contractor, with a personal mission of helping more sales professionals win.

"Sales Engagement" contains perspectives from the savviest revenue-acceleration-focused thought leaders, customers, partners, practitioners, and executives representing a vast array of companies of various sizes and industries. Strategies and topics covered in the 240-page book include:

How to find common factors holding your sales back—and reverse them through channel optimization

How to humanize sales with personas and relevant information at every turn

Understanding why A/B testing is so incredibly critical to success, and how to do it correctly

Metrics to measure in a modern sales organization

Ways to ramp new sales reps faster

Outreach, which has been recognized by Forbes as one of its "Next Billion Dollar Startups", supports more than 3,000 sales teams and 46,000 users worldwide.

