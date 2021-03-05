Three Innocent Queens Men Released From Prison Following Wrongful Convictions In 1996 Case

A joint motion was filed by the Queens District Attorney office ("Queens DA") and defense counsel for the three men requesting that the Court vacate all three convictions and release them on their own recognizance on the basis that prosecutors wrongfully withheld evidence from the defense lawyers for the three men. The defense motion also argued that the totality of the evidence establishes that Bell, Bolt and Johnson are innocent. The Queens DA will advise the Court in 90 days whether she will consent to a finding that the convictions should be vacated on grounds of actual innocence.

Photo credit: Klaus Enrique

More information: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-innocent-queens-men-to-be-released-from-prison-following-wrongful-convictions-in-1996-case-301241516.html

Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt are represented by Rita Dave, Esq. George Bell is represented by Marc Wolinsky, Anna Schwarz and Amanda Lee of Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz; Scott Stevenson, Esq. of Aon plc; and David Crow, The Legal Aid Society. The investigators working on the case were Luke Brindle-Khym and Charles Linehan of QRI (Quest Research and Investigations) and Kevin Hinkson. Pete Fiorello, retired NYPD Detective, was instrumental in bringing the case to defense counsel's attention.

