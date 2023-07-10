Three Innovative Finishes That Will Transform Your Kitchen

News provided by

ZLINE

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

RENO, Nev., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the amount of time people spend in their kitchens – from cooking to entertaining to catching up with family after a long day – kitchen remodels remain one of the top home renovations trends this year* for good reason. But one essential design choice can have a major impact not on just style and aesthetic, but function as well: finishes.

ZLINE, the maker of attainable luxury kitchen and bath products, offers innovative finishes on an array of industry leading appliances designed to impress discerning house guests and stand up to the wear and tear of modern-day life at home. To help those renovating their kitchen spaces, ZLINE is sharing its top three trending finishes for the year and who they might be right for:

ZLINE DuraSnow®

An industry first, DuraSnow® Stainless Steel is a non-directional, professionally styled stainless steel that is rust, scratch, and fingerprint-resistant. It's circular, non-directional pattern has a deeper, metallic grey hue that adds a unique touch to your kitchen's style.

For families with small kids who put their hands (and fingerprint smudges!) on everything, this no-fuss finish will help minimize the amount of time spent cleaning so that you can spend more time cooking in the kitchen.

White Matte

White kitchens have long been touted as timeless. They're clean, bright, and can create the added illusion of a larger space. But while white walls or backsplashes may feel expected,  appliances in a White Matte finish offer a more contemporary option, while giving your space an instantly luxurious feel. It's also versatile enough to fit it anywhere, from urban townhouses to country homes.

The matte texture offers the added bonus of reducing the appearance of unwanted fingerprints and smudges, too.

Black Stainless Steel

For a dose of drama, opt for black finishes. ZLINE's Black Stainless Steel finish offers the fingerprint-resistance of classic stainless steel with an added element of bold sophistication. Pair with black cabinets for high impact or with light or subdued earth tones to create a calming, modern oasis at home.

"The kitchen is a place that is meant to bring people together, and we want it to be a space that people are excited to show off and spend time in," Brit Angelesco, ZLINE Executive Director said. "Our finishes are designed to feel fresh yet timeless, while keeping durability and quality at the forefront, so no matter which finish you choose, it's right for your home – and how you want to live in it."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

To learn more about ZLINE's finishes and other products, visit www.ZLINEkitchen.com.

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based outside of Lake Tahoe, USA. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Lake Tahoe, ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and advanced product engineering, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE

Also from this source

3 Refrigeration Tips for Summer Entertaining

ZLINE Expands Into Two New Categories - Cookware and Beverage Storage - With First-Ever Luxury Knife Collection and Monument Beverage Centers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.