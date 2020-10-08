Three Ireland: digital transformation for the customer | Business Chief EMEA

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BMG), announced today the release of Business Chief EMEA October 2020 edition.

October's cover features Stephen Reidy, CIO of Three Ireland. Reidy details the benefits of the company's transformation which has enabled 5G capabilities for its customers, as well as its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Three was a disruptor 10 years ago. But then, when we acquired O2 in 2014, it really became the major player that it now is. We provide a number of services, but our vision is really about connecting people and connecting things. It's about being the telco of choice, to be relevant to people's lives and to provide them mobile telephony."

In addition to Reidy, we speak to Dave Priestley, Chief Digital Officer at Vitality; Chedid Haddad, leading Strategy and Operations at Bain & Company (Middle East) and Thomas Dieringer, President of JAGGAER EMEA.

Elsewhere within our October edition of Business Chief EMEA, this month's Top 10 looks names the top 10 fintech innovation labs, ranked by the year that they were founded.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from Capgemini Financial Services, Tom Tom, FBN Bank Limited, Telkom Business, Truevo Payments, Mediterraneo Hospital and many more!

READ BUSINESS CHIEF EMEA MAGAZINE HERE!

