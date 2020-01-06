Three ISG Advisors Named 2019 Superstars by HRO Today

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced three of the firm's experts in human resources technology and service transformation have been named 2019 Superstars by HRO Today magazine.

Debora Card, partner and leader of the firm's HR Technology and Services practice, was honored for the sixth consecutive year, while Stacey Cadigan, partner, was named for the fourth consecutive year and Julie Fernandez, partner, was included for the third consecutive year. The three are among 16 consultants, advisors, analysts, academics, investors and thought leaders cited by the magazine. ISG was the most recognized advisory firm in the 2019 voting.

"On behalf of ISG, I congratulate Deb, Stacey and Julie for winning recognition again as top advisors and thought leaders by HRO Today, and for the exceptional work that earned them this honor," said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Their subject-matter expertise, combined with ISG market data, delivers powerful solutions to clients looking for new technologies and delivery models to transform HR in the workplace of the future."

ISG HR Technology and Delivery Services is a leading independent advisor on all aspects of HR transformation, working closely with clients as they create a business case for technology investment, select the best platform for their needs and manage organizational and process change.

"In this demanding environment, we think it's important to recognize leaders that have gone above and beyond in the realm of HR," the editors of HRO Today said in announcing the awards. "Our 2019 HRO Today Superstars are playing a larger role in business strategy than ever before, delivering innovative solutions that solve today's problems in order to get ahead for tomorrow's success."

Card has 30 years' experience in shared services, outsourcing and HR management to help clients define and implement their HR technology and service delivery strategies. Cadigan is a key contributor in all aspects of HR advisory, with particular expertise in recruitment process outsourcing, HR technology and talent management. Fernandez's expertise ranges from HR technology, HR automation and RPA, shared services, HR providers and global payroll.

Awards are given in three categories: Providers; Practitioners; and Consultants, Advisors, Analysts, Academics, Investors and Thought Leaders. Superstars were nominated externally and by the HRO Today staff. To see the list of honorees in the third category, visit this webpage. A complete list of all winners is available here.

