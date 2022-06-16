Three Kay Properties Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 Exchange Experts to Present During Wealth Management's Second Quarter Commercial Real Estate Review, Wednesday, June 21

The expert panel will highlight why Delaware Statutory Trusts , are being used by investors who seek passive real estate investments that have the potential to deliver monthly distributions, and provide diversification across multiple asset classes including industrial, multifamily, self-storage, medical and retail properties. Plus, because DSTs are eligible for 1031 exchanges, more and more investors are reinvesting the proceeds of their relinquished investment real estate into one or more DST investments while deferring capital gains and other taxes. For more information on Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investments, please visit www.kpi1031.com .

Chay Lapin , President

According to Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties & Investments, the real estate investment climate has changed dramatically over the past couple of years, prompting many owners of rental properties to evaluate their investment options.

"Today's rental property owners have never faced greater challenges. While the worst effects of COVID-19 may be over, the current real estate investment market presents significant challenges for income property owners. Regulations, rent control, eviction moratoriums, and the growing number of headaches associated with 'tenants, toilets, and trash', have culminated to force many investors to consider selling their investment properties," said Lapin.

Betty Friant , CCIM Senior Vice President

Betty Friant, CCIM and Senior Vice President will join Lapin and offer her expert insights into how all-cash/debt-free 1031 Delaware Statutory Trusts can benefit not only real estate investors entering a 1031 Exchange, but also high-net-worth investors as a direct cash investment alternative to stock market volatility.

"Unsettling events are happening both globally and domestically. These events don't just impact the psyche, they also can also have significant financial consequences for real estate investors. As a financial and commercial real estate investment professional, one thing I encourage my clients to consider is all-cash/debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) assets when entering a 1031 Exchange in order to reduce risk in this uncertain time," said Friant.

Jason Salmon , Senior Vice President M anaging Director of Real Estate Analytics

With more than 20 years of commercial real estate and financial advisory experience, Kay Properties' Jason Salmon will present an expert perspective on tax-advantaged exit strategies and estate planning solutions revolving around 1031 exchanges.

"There are two very specific issues that DST investments help investors solve when they are evaluating the possibility of selling their rental and commercial real estate. The first is, what about the taxes associated with selling investment real estate. In many cases, this can eat away as much as 40-50% of their proceeds. The second issue is finding replacement properties for a 1031 Exchange can be extremely challenging in the 45-day timeframe. Delaware Statutory Trusts can potentially be the perfect solution to both issues," said Salmon.

