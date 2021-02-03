Three Keller/Anderle partners named to list of top "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle and Reuben Camper Cahn to the 2021 "Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America." The naming of 3 out of 14 Keller/Anderle attorneys for the Lawdragon 500 list, one of the most coveted awards nationwide, is an outstanding achievement for the firm.

According to Lawdragon, "the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is the most elite distinction in the profession, covering all practices."

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. In 2020, Keller was selected as a "Lawdragon Legend," one of only 30 attorneys chosen nationwide in 2020 by Lawdragon. Per Lawdragon, "Keller is hands-down one of the nation's best trial lawyers - equally adept at litigating a plaintiff's cause and defending companies against high-stakes claims." A "Lawdragon Legend" is an attorney who has been selected to the Lawdragon 500 list for 10 years. Ms. Keller represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases.

With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Kay Anderle, managing partner, is among the region's leading trial attorneys. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. Ms. Anderle is listed in the elite "The Best Lawyers in America®" in both white collar and general practice criminal defense.

Reuben Camper Cahn has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white collar case. He has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court. Mr. Cahn is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. He is also a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top 1/2 of 1 percent of lawyers nationally).

