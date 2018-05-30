Three Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania State Troopers investigated 787 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 25 through May 28, 2018. The crashes resulted in three fatalities and 183 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 70 of the crashes, including one fatal collision.
Troopers made 592 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 16,275 speeding citations over the long holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,531 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.
During last year's four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, nine people died and 178 others were injured in 757 crashes to which state troopers responded.
|
CRASH DATA
|
Total
|
Fatal
|
People
|
People
|
Alcohol-
|
Alcohol-
|
2017
|
757
|
9
|
9
|
178
|
61
|
1
|
2018
|
787
|
3
|
3
|
183
|
70
|
1
|
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|
DUI
|
Speeding
|
Child
|
Seat Belt
|
Other
|
2017
|
551
|
13,916
|
195
|
1,256
|
13,703
|
2018
|
592
|
16,275
|
308
|
1,531
|
16,916
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
