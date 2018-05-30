Three Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania State Troopers investigated 787 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 25 through May 28, 2018. The crashes resulted in three fatalities and 183 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 70 of the crashes, including one fatal collision.

Troopers made 592 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 16,275 speeding citations over the long holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,531 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

During last year's four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, nine people died and 178 others were injured in 757 crashes to which state troopers responded.

CRASH DATA

Total
Crashes

Fatal
Crashes

People
Killed

People
Injured

Alcohol-
Related
Crashes

Alcohol-
Related Fatal
Crashes

2017

757

9

9

178

61

1

2018

787

3

3

183

70

1







ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI
Arrests

Speeding
Citations

Child
Seat
Citations

Seat Belt
Citations

Other
Citations

2017

551

13,916

195

1,256

13,703

2018

592

16,275

308

1,531

16,916

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

