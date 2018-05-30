Three Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

Troopers made 592 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 16,275 speeding citations over the long holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,531 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

During last year's four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, nine people died and 178 others were injured in 757 crashes to which state troopers responded.

CRASH DATA

Total

Crashes Fatal

Crashes People

Killed People

Injured Alcohol-

Related

Crashes Alcohol-

Related Fatal

Crashes 2017 757 9 9 178 61 1 2018 787 3 3 183 70 1













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI

Arrests Speeding

Citations Child

Seat

Citations Seat Belt

Citations Other

Citations

2017 551 13,916 195 1,256 13,703

2018 592 16,275 308 1,531 16,916



Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

