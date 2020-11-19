Three Kleyman Law Firm Attorneys Have Been Named in the 2020 List of Super Lawyers

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., a New York divorce lawyer and principal of the Kleyman Law Firm, is pleased to announce that three Kleyman Law Firm attorneys have been included in the 2020 list of Super Lawyers: Catherine McKinney, Esq., and Andriana Toscano, Esq., as "Rising Stars," and Val Kleyman, Esq., himself, a veteran Rising Star since 2016, has been named a Super Lawyer.

Super Lawyers is a rating service used to identify attorneys who have reached a high level of peer recognition and professional achievement in their practice area. In order to be selected to be a Super Lawyer, an attorney must first be nominated by peers in their field, and then evaluated on twelve indicators of professional achievement. Only 2.5% of lawyers are designated "Rising Stars" by the Super Lawyers organization.

The inclusion of three attorneys from the same firm in the Super Lawyers roster is an incredible honor, and serves as an indication of the quality of legal work, reputation in the legal community, positive experience reviews from clients, and other outstanding achievements of the firm. 2020 has been a year unlike any other in the history of the Kleyman Law Firm. All of the firm's attorneys worked incredibly hard to make sure that clients continued to receive attentive service, cases continued to receive focus and care, and the firm continued to function and to produce excellent work. The nomination and acceptance of three Kleyman Law Firm attorneys to the Super Lawyers rating service in such a tumultuous year is evidence that the hard work of the attorneys of Kleyman Law Firm has been effective, and that the Kleyman Law Firm will continue on the path of success in years to come.

Val Kleyman is the founder of The Kleyman Law Firm, a matrimonial law firm in New York handling complex, contested and high conflict divorces. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at 45 Broadway, Suite 1500, New York, NY 10006. For more information visit www.NYC-DivorceLawyer.com, email [email protected], or call (212) 401-1977.

