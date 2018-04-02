Three Largest Districts in Illinois Now Use TIPWeb for Asset Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- School District U-46 in Elgin, Illinois, has selected Hayes Software Systems' TIPWeb-IT and TIPWeb-IM solutions to track and manage over 600,000 technology assets and instructional materials. With the addition of SD U-46 as a valued customer, Hayes now works with the three largest school districts in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools, supporting 22 percent of public school students in the state.

SD U-46, the second-largest school district in Illinois, saw an opportunity to improve the efficiencies of their in-house inventory management system. After experiencing a number of different challenges when tracking and distributing inventory to over 40,000 students across 58 campuses, the district struggled to hold individuals accountable for their inventory and was burdened by the cost of lost and damaged materials. After a competitive RFP process, SD U-46 selected the TIPWeb platform because of its robust reporting features and its capabilities to track inventory in a centralized system while allowing controlled user access by departments and schools alike. SD U-46 also chose Hayes because of the company's ability to integrate with the district's existing business systems and for its ease of use, resulting in better staff adoption and greater ROI.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with SD U-46 and expand our presence in Illinois," said Matt Winebright, CEO and president of Hayes Software Systems. "Everyone at Hayes is focused on providing the best possible solutions to districts across the country to help ensure children and schools have what they need to be successful. As an Illinois native, I'm proud to say Hayes works with the three largest districts in the state. It's another example of our commitment to serve the needs of large, urban communities across the country."

The initial stage of the project includes conducting a complete physical inventory of the technology assets and instructional materials across all school buildings and the central warehouse to create an inventory baseline to support ongoing district-conducted annual inventories. The district will also deploy RFID technology to hard-to-reach assets like wireless access points and ceiling-mounted projectors. The project will also include strategic system integrations with the district's student information system and human resources system, allowing for a seamless transfer of enrollment information and student and staff information. This allows SD U-46 to quickly and easily understand the unique inventory needs of every campus based on student enrollment, as well as ensure efficient assignment of inventory to individuals. Additional services include the development of a customized inventory procedures manual designed to increase efficiency and support long-term adoption of new inventory roles and responsibilities.

About Hayes Software Systems

By offering SaaS software and services tailor-made for the unique needs of education professionals for over 27 years, Hayes has helped over 7,100 schools across 34 states, including 34 of the top 100 districts in the country, implement asset management solutions.

Hayes is a privately held company specializing in asset management software and consulting services to support K-12 mobile and fixed assets as well as instructional material accountability. While primarily servicing K-12 school systems, Hayes also has customers in higher education, state agencies and government entities. For more information, visit www.hayessoft.com.

