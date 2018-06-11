Three Leading Authorities Headline BraveIT Session on the Future Data Center

The session will be helmed by Michael Rogers, a best-selling author and futurist, who has been a featured speaker for various organizations, including FedEx, Boeing, GE, Microsoft, Pfizer, American Express, NASA, and the Department of Defense. Rogers delivers a dynamic, entertaining, and common-sense vision of change for businesses and individuals, blending perspective from technology, economics, demographics, culture and human nature.

Rogers will be joined by Schneider Electric's Russell Senesac and TierPoint's Andy Stewart.

With over two decades of IT experience, Senesac has held a number of positions at Schneider Electric, a global firm specializing in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. In his current role, focused on data center business development in North America, Senesac is actively involved with market research, emerging trends, and technology advancements, working closely with R&D teams to solve real-world customer challenges.

Stewart serves as Chief Strategy Officer for TierPoint, host of the BraveIT conference and a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. Stewart oversees the company's product development, technology strategy, and M&A activity. He was instrumental to the multiple acquisitions that created TierPoint and managed the team responsible for connecting the company's 42 edge data centers and 8 multitenant cloud pods over a national backbone.

In addition to the 'Data Center of the Future' session, BraveIT will offer a variety of workshops, panels, and interactive peer-to-peer sessions on topics that include disaster recovery and business continuity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. Additional details and registration are available through the event website.

