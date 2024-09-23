Three Leading Telecom Infrastructure Companies Unite Under One Vision: Introducing Trueline Infrastructure Solutions with a Bold New Identity

Grain Management companies AEG, FOS, and Y-COM are officially integrated as a single entity, Trueline Infrastructure Solutions, to provide digital infrastructure connectivity services nationwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering a next-generation foundation for communications services, Trueline Infrastructure Solutions (Trueline) today announced the launch of the new full-service infrastructure connectivity company to design, construct, deploy, and manage top-tier digital infrastructure for telecommunications and utility industries throughout the United States.

Backed by Grain Management, LLC (Grain), the newly formed Trueline Infrastructure Solutions boasts a talented team of over 400 employees and will leverage more than 53 years of established company experience. The expertise of the teams from Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), Fiber Optic Services (FOS), and Young's Communications, LLC (Y-COM) are seamlessly integrated, providing Trueline with a robust foundation to enhance its service offerings and extend its reach across the nation. This unified approach will enable Trueline to transform communities and expand broadband connectivity throughout the United States.

"We're at the start of something monumental. Grain Management brought together three unique companies—AEG, FOS, and Y-COM—under one banner," said Rob Hughart, CEO Trueline Infrastructure Solutions. "This rebranding is about more than just a name change; it's about aligning with our new Mission, Vision, and Values, which have been shaped by our past experiences, our people, and the rich history of each of these companies. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with a fresh identity that reflects our commitment to excellence and our shared dedication to expanding the breadth of services and geographic scope. Together, we aim to champion the expansion of telecommunications, digital, and utility infrastructure to ensure that all communities, regardless of location are connected."

Trueline Infrastructure Solutions, creating a new standard of excellence:

Comprehensive Turnkey Solutions. From start to finish, Trueline delivers end-to-end digital and utility infrastructure solutions to our customers. This includes project planning, grant support, program management, engineering, permitting, construction, fiber splicing, and termination testing.





From start to finish, Trueline delivers end-to-end digital and utility infrastructure solutions to our customers. This includes project planning, grant support, program management, engineering, permitting, construction, fiber splicing, and termination testing. Advanced Project Management Ecosystem . We leverage innovative digital solutions to seamlessly integrate operations, streamline processes, and align technology with our customer's goals. Key features include project lifecycle mapping, a streamlined design system, customizable dashboards and reports, geolocation tracking, material planning and tracking, and mobile apps.





. We leverage innovative digital solutions to seamlessly integrate operations, streamline processes, and align technology with our customer's goals. Key features include project lifecycle mapping, a streamlined design system, customizable dashboards and reports, geolocation tracking, material planning and tracking, and mobile apps. Flexible, Agile, and Scalable Solutions. Trueline designs, builds, and manages infrastructure solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs, with the flexibility to adapt quickly to shifting market demands.





Trueline designs, builds, and manages infrastructure solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs, with the flexibility to adapt quickly to shifting market demands. Going Beyond Safety: Well-being is one of our core values at Trueline, well-being that goes beyond safety. Along with rigorous safety training, we prioritize the overall health and growth of our team, supporting their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.





Well-being is one of our core values at Trueline, well-being that goes beyond safety. Along with rigorous safety training, we prioritize the overall health and growth of our team, supporting their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Results You Can Trust. From concept to completion, Trueline delivers more than infrastructure solutions. Our reputation is built on trust. We make commitments with care—and we live up to them.

"The launch of Trueline Infrastructure Solutions marks a pivotal moment, aligning the company's strategic direction with the growth and innovation demanded by today's digital landscape," said Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain. "This seamless integration of combined expertise positions Trueline as a leader in delivering critical solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. We are excited for the road ahead and the tremendous impact we believe Trueline will have in the marketplace."

To learn more about Trueline, visit www.trulineinfrastructure.com.

About Trueline Infrastructure Solutions:

Trueline Infrastructure Solutions is a leading technology-enabled infrastructure services provider, specializing in design, engineering, construction, and contracting services to the telecommunications and utility industry to build resilient, reliable next-generation infrastructures. Trueline services establish the benchmark for safety, reliability, and data-driven decision-making in infrastructure project construction. With headquarters in Myrtle Beach, SC , and 68 satellite facilities across the country, Trueline's services deliver progress and modern telecom and utilities infrastructure to rural and underserved areas throughout the United States. Trueline is backed by Grain Management, LLC, ("Grain"). To learn more, please visit www.trulineinfrastructure.com.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

