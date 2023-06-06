Three Litigation Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm Named to the 2023 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

Patricia Alabise, Analicia Avila, and Angella Farokhzad included in the latest edition of the Rising Stars list.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a leading personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that three of its trial attorneys, Patricia Alabise, Analicia Avila, and Angella Farokhzad, have been selected for inclusion in the highly regarded 2023 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list. This recognition highlights their outstanding skills and dedication to achieving justice for their clients.

Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2023

Patricia Alabise and Angella Farokhzad have once again been honored by their inclusion in the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, marking their second consecutive year on this prestigious roster. Alabise, who is also a partner at The Dominguez Firm, has consistently demonstrated her exceptional trial skills, successfully representing clients in a diverse range of accident cases. For her part, Farokhzad works closely with the firm's trial teams on complex catastrophic injury cases and law and motion. Analicia Avila's inclusion in the Rising Stars list marks her inaugural appearance, a testament to her achievements in the field of personal injury law. All three attorneys consistently demonstrate an unwavering focus on advocating for injured clients.

The selection process for the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list is rigorous and highly competitive, involving third-party nominations, a comprehensive 12-step evaluation, and peer reviews by legal professionals. Attaining a position on this esteemed list is a testament to the singular legal acumen and commitment to client advocacy exhibited by each attorney. Statistically, only 2.5% of eligible lawyers make the coveted list. Additionally, the Rising Stars list acknowledges notable candidates who are either under the age of 40 or have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, expressed his pride in the accomplishments of these outstanding attorneys, stating, "We are incredibly proud of Patricia, Angella and Analicia for their well-deserved recognition on the 2023 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Their dedication to providing compassionate legal representation while fighting to obtain just results is a true reflection of the values our firm upholds. Everyone at the firm congratulates them on this noteworthy achievement."

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 35 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys and legal staff adhere to the values of compassion, service and results for every case they manage. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

Contact:

Rosalia Tredwell

800-818-1818

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP