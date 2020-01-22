Three Local Communities Partner with Enterprise Fleet Management to Upgrade Fleets and Reduce Costs

As part of its agreement with the City of Bunnell, Enterprise will supply 18 new vehicles – from police cruisers and medium-duty crane trucks to SUVs and half-ton pickup trucks. The partnership, which is projected to save the City of Bunnell more than $90,000 over the next eight years, has the potential to increase to 34 vehicles.

"Prior to partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, we had an aging fleet and high operating costs," said Dr. Alvin B. Jackson Jr., City Manager, City of Bunnell. "Through our partnership, we're confident that we'll have the ability to both improve our fleet and meet the needs of our community at a reduced cost."

The City of Hearne and City of Mexia are also partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to better meet their fleet needs with five and seven new vehicles, respectively. The Hearne program has the potential to grow to 30 vehicles, while the Mexia partnership has a potential of up to 36 vehicles.

"The Mexia City Council realized the city could benefit from working with a professional fleet management provider to manage our vehicles," said Eric Garretty, City Manager, City of Mexia. "The mayor and council members are excited to partner with Enterprise Fleet Management, and we look forward to exploring other opportunities for cost savings and efficiency."

In addition to helping its customers achieve significant cost savings as a result of improved fuel efficiency and decreased maintenance needs, Enterprise Fleet Management gives local government agencies the ability to reallocate resources in order to focus on their core work of serving their communities.

"Working with Enterprise Fleet Management allows us to focus on elevating our community by assigning financial resources we previously used for fleet management to areas of greater impact for our residents," said John Naron, City Manager, City of Hearne.

Fleet Replacement Expertise & Local Account Management

Through decades of industry experience and established relationships with local dealers, Enterprise Fleet Management helps customers determine the optimal time to buy vehicles. In addition, Enterprise's large network and multiple resale channels help clients avoid the cost of holding vehicles for too long – and achieve higher returns when selling.

An affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc., Enterprise Fleet Management partners with hundreds of state and local government agencies to assemble fleet management plans that are just right for their unique needs. Working from more than 50 fully staffed offices in the U.S. and Canada, local account managers provide customers with personalized support throughout the full spectrum of a vehicle's lifecycle, including acquisition, registration, maintenance, use reporting, fuel card programs and remarketing, as well as fleet analysis and optimization.

"These new agreements with the cities of Bunnell, Hearne and Mexia exemplify our team's longstanding commitment to local, hands-on account management," said Brice Adamson, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Fleet Management. "With a presence in many local markets, our dedicated account managers are able to adapt our services to the needs of each customer and help them make the best decisions for their fleet."

For more information about Enterprise Fleet Management, visit www.efleets.com.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Owned by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices and manages a fleet of more than 570,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks and service vehicles across North America. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Holdings, together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental and car sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales, accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and operated more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019.

