Three MDC Partners (MDCA) Agencies Recognized in Ad Age's Prestigious A-List and Creativity Awards

72andSunny, GALE Partners and YML honored for driving innovation and combining creativity with the latest data, analytics and digital tools

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) agencies were recognized in the prestigious annual Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards for customer-centric, digitally-driven campaigns that marry creativity and the latest digital tools. This recognition places 72andSunny, GALE Partners and YML among industry leaders representing the future of marketing: creative, connected, effective and grounded in deep technological expertise.

"Ad Age's recognition of 72andSunny, GALE Partners, and YML is a well-earned acknowledgement of the agencies' best-in-class talent, unparalleled creativity and strategic application of the latest data, analytics and digital tools," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, MDC Partners. "I am excited to see their commitment to developing top talent with strong technology acumen honored by Ad Age, and look forward to continuing to support these agencies with the tools and resources they need to produce industry-leading work."

GALE Partners, YML and 72andSunny were honored in several A-List and Creativity Award categories:

GALE Partners was championed Data and Analytics Agency of the Year. The creative media consultancy's work with Chipotle resulted in one of the fastest growing loyalty programs in fast-food history, which more than doubled from 8 million to 18 million in a year. GALE propelled this growth by employing a unique blend of strategy, creative, technology and media experts – a well-balanced blend of talent and technology.

YML was named an Agency Standout on the A-List for its digital transformation work with clients including Kaiser Permanente, Thrive Market and State Farm. YML helped these brands redefine their respective categories while leading customer-centric transformation during a year of significant upheaval. YML's work blended strategic design with cutting-edge technology to drive business impact.

72andSunny was named 2021 Agency Watch on the heels of 14 major client wins, including: Etsy, Grubhub, Indeed and United. Under the leadership of Global CEO Evin Shutt , the agency not only celebrated major client wins, but produced highly effective, data-driven creative work, including a film for the National Football League that received four Emmys. Nicole Haase , group production director, also landed a spot on the A-List as Agency Producer of the Year.

For more information on MDC Partners' award-winning agencies, please visit: http://www.mdc-partners.com/our-agencies/

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com, sign up for investor-related updates and alerts, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

