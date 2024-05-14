Three-Michelin-Star Chef Corey Lee to Unveil New Restaurant 'Na Oh' at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore

Hyundai to collaborate with the world's first Korean chef to earn Three Michelin Stars to deliver contemporary Korean cuisine at Group's first global innovation hub

New restaurant 'Na Oh,' due to open in June, will connect food and innovation as part of the customer experience at HMGICS

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration between world-renowned three-Michelin-star Chef Corey Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), Na Oh, a new restaurant concept, is set to add a unique offering to the rich culinary landscape in Singapore.

Na Oh – which means 'moving from inside out' in Korean – will be more than just a restaurant. It will be a destination in Singapore that stands as a cultural hub for Korean cuisine, craft and design.

Led by the culinary vision of San Francisco-based Chef Corey Lee, Na Oh explores traditional Korean cuisine through a modern lens. Na Oh marks Chef Corey Lee's first project in Southeast Asia, adding an exciting dimension to the city's culinary offerings.

HMGICS will be at the core of Na Oh's concept. Integrating Na Oh at HMGICS will further extend the hub's customer experience beyond a conventional automotive production facility, transforming it into a unique hospitality destination in Singapore.

Utilizing cutting-edge automation and robotics technology, HMGICS operates a two-story vertical smart farm with the capacity to produce over 30kg of fresh produce daily. It is the world's first robotics smart farm for customer experience and the first of its kind in the world to be open to visitors. Na Oh will source ingredients directly from this facility, establishing a direct connection between food and innovation to offer a unique and refined farm-to-table experience.

Under the guidance of Chef Corey Lee, Na Oh's culinary team will deliver an exquisite hansik cuisine calibrated for the modern palate. Drawing inspiration from Korean traditions, Na Oh will not only tantalize taste buds but also provide cultural insights through its curation and collaboration with many of Korea's master artisans. Na Oh is set to open to public in June 2024.

