Three Miele Glassware Washers Earn ACT Label Certification

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Miele. We continuously strive to be a global leader in environmental protection within our industry and are committed to our promise to conserve valuable resources, save energy and reduce emissions," said Marion Anacker, Head of Sales, Lab – Medical – Dental, Miele Professional USA. "We believe there is a great opportunity to continue to reduce the environmental impact of labs across the country through smarter equipment, and My Green Lab's eco-nutrition label is making sustainable purchasing decisions easier every day. We applaud this initiative and are incredibly proud that three of our machines have earned ACT Label certification."

The ACT acronym represents Accountability, Consistency and Transparency, and much like nutrition labels, the ACT label shows how products 'rate' in sustainability-related categories. The Environmental Impact Factor is a sum of verified information on a product's energy consumption, water use, and end-of-life. Three Miele glassware washers received the following Environmental Impact Factors:

Miele's PG 8583 glassware washer already achieved ACT Label certification in 2019. Following My Green Lab's rigorous testing process, the model has been recertified, along with the first-time certification of the PG 8593 and PG 8583 CD. Certifications will be valid for one calendar year.

"By certifying their glassware washers through our ACT Label program, Miele is helping set the standard for sustainable laboratory equipment. The label supports their customers to make more informed purchasing decisions, leveraging a trusted third-party system," said James Connelly, My Green Lab's Chief Executive Officer. "Ultimately, this helps save water, energy and reduce the environmental impact of a critical, but often resource intensive industry."

My Green Lab is widely recognized as a leader in developing nationally recognized-standards for laboratories, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations.

Miele Professional's full portfolio of laboratory glassware washers are ideally suited for service in labs dedicated to clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, food and beverage, specialty and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, environmental testing, general industrial, education and medical research.

Miele Professional laboratory glassware washers are available for order by contacting an authorized manufacturer representative/dealer or reaching Miele Professional directly at 866.781.5053 or online at www.mieleusa.com/professional.

Miele PG 8583, PG 8593 and PG 8583 CD Laboratory Glassware Washers

ACT Label Certified

DI water connection, liquid dispensing

Perf./cycle, e.g., up to 128 flasks per cycle

Optimized cleaning performance and efficient use of resources – variable speed pump with integrated heating elements

Safety through monitoring – wash pressure and spray-arm monitoring

Convenient drying – EcoDry or DryPlus with HEPA filter

About Miele Professional:

Miele Professional concentrates on the manufacturing of commercial products for industries using commercial dishwashers, commercial laundry technology and laboratory and dental technology. Wherever innovative high-end products with an outstanding cleaning performance and high hygiene requirements are needed, Miele Professional wants to be the first choice.

About My Green Lab:

My Green Lab is dedicated to creating a culture of sustainability in science. The organization is widely recognized as a leader in developing nationally recognized-standards for laboratories, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are one of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices, My Green Lab has helped tens of thousands of people make a positive change to their work and create a culture of sustainability in the lab.

