Three MillerKnoll Certified Dealers Rebrand as One Integrated Workplace Solutions Company: Continua Interiors

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the Midwest's leading providers of contract furniture and integrated workplace solutions joined forces this summer, announcing today that they have rebranded as a single company: Continua Interiors.

Integrating furniture, architectural, technology, and audio-visual solutions for the evolving workplace and other commercial spaces, Continua Interiors will create frictionless, inclusive, and adaptable interior environments. Continua unites three companies — Chicago-based Interior Investments, Minneapolis-based Intereum, and Chicago-based Corporate Concepts —under a new name that acknowledges the value of a dynamic work experience.

Backed by St. Louis-based PARIC Holdings, a family of companies dedicated to shaping the future of construction and design, Continua aims to be a trusted partner in transforming work environments to elevate the art of getting work done. In early 2025, Continua will open a 15,000-square-foot flagship showroom in downtown Chicago's Fulton Market District.

"The lines between life and work have blurred, so companies have to reimagine the office to maintain engagement, empower employees, and build culture across flexible and hybrid working models," said Candace Nelson, Continua's chief revenue officer. "The work-life continuum celebrates fluidity and harmony between professional growth and personal priorities. Office environments optimized with this in mind will help employees work to the best of their abilities while at home and feel at home while at work, elevating productivity, focus, and learning."

Current customers of Interior Investments, Intereum and Corporate Concepts will receive the same white-glove service to which they are accustomed, all while leveraging the power of a larger company to deliver a full-service solution with even greater efficiency and expediency.

In addition to creating integrated workspace solutions for corporate offices, Continua transforms healing, playing, and learning spaces throughout hotels, hospitals, campuses, apartment buildings, and more — delivering holistic environments for the workplace, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and multifamily sectors.

Before forming Continua, PARIC carefully selected three distinct companies that were not only long-standing MillerKnoll Certified Dealers, but also shared aligned standards in expertise, execution, and delivering an evolved workplace experience.

"For years, Interior Investments, Intereum, and Corporate Concepts have been at the forefront of five-star service and innovation, and that will remain a hallmark of our business," said Matt Quinn, Continua's president and CEO. "As each of these businesses did for years, Continua will prioritize employee professional development, health, and wellness to retain and attract top talent, and our committed team will approach challenges with an openness and enthusiasm that yields progressive solutions for companies across a variety of industries."

"The best design facilitates the collaboration, culture, and connection that are at the heart of a thriving company," said Nelson. "Continua cultivates these values every day within our organization, which is why our teams have been trusted partners to businesses for decades. We are deeply passionate about helping to shape the future of work."

Continua Interiors is a full-service provider of integrated workplace solutions that reflect the seamless continuum between work and life, with a mission to elevate the art of getting work done. Through cross-industry expertise in furniture, architectural, technology, and audio-visual solutions, Continua transforms commercial spaces into captivating environments to work, heal, play, and learn.

Merging the expertise and innovation of three legacy companies — Interior Investments, Intereum, and Corporate Concepts — and their people, Continua is shaping the future of work. Its teams have decades of success as trusted partners in delivering design solutions for the workplace, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and multifamily sectors. With offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Madison, and St. Louis, Continua is the Midwest's largest MillerKnoll Certified Dealer.

PARIC Holdings is the parent company of several privately held building and design firms, including Cooperative Building Solutions, Henning Companies, Continua Interiors, and PARIC Corporation, a nationally ranked provider of construction services. Headquartered in St. Louis, PARIC Holdings provides talent, capital, and resources to support its portfolio of growing businesses.

