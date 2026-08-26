Three Mississippi Teachers Honored as 2026 Extraordinary Educators for Classroom Innovation

Educators recognized by Curriculum Associates for student-focused teaching and effective use of i-Ready® tools; honorees will participate in a yearlong national professional learning and leadership program

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates named Earl Bell from Oxford Middle School in Oxford School District, Amy Manning from Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs School District, and D'Rae Modrall from Lake Elementary in Pascagoula-Gautier School District to its 2026 class of Extraordinary Educators™. This prestigious recognition program celebrates Grades K–8 teachers across the country who exemplify instructional excellence and a deep commitment to student growth. These educators demonstrate consistent, best-in-class use of i-Ready tools in their classrooms.

Selected from more than 170 educators nationwide, Bell, Manning, and Modrall are among only 26 chosen this year for their outstanding use of data to drive learning, create inclusive classroom environments, and engage in ongoing professional learning.

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes the hard work my students and I have done together," said Bell. "It affirms that being intentional with data, relationships, and instruction truly makes a difference in students' lives. I'm honored, but more than anything, I'm proud of my students and my school community for the growth this recognition represents."

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is a meaningful affirmation of the work I am most passionate about—creating equitable, data-informed learning experiences where students feel supported, challenged, and empowered to grow," said Manning. "It represents not only the impact of intentional instruction and student ownership, but also the collective efforts of the students, colleagues, and school community who make this work possible. This recognition motivates me to continue learning, leading, and advocating for practices that help all students reach their full potential."

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is incredibly meaningful and humbling," said Modrall. "Teaching can be challenging, and this recognition feels like an affirmation that the intentional choices I make for students truly matter. It reinforces my commitment to continuous reflection, growth, and advocacy for students."

Now in its seventh year, the Extraordinary Educators program connects honorees to a yearlong national professional learning community, leadership development opportunities, and collaboration with education leaders and fellow educators from across the country. Honorees also participate in Curriculum Associates' annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, where they share insights and amplify their impact in classrooms nationwide.

"Our Extraordinary Educators inspire us with their dedication to high-quality instruction and student success," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize their work and to walk alongside them as they continue to lead in their classrooms and communities."

The 2026 cohort represents a range of roles, including classroom instruction, student support, and enrichment. Educators were selected through a rigorous review process involving Curriculum Associates staff and an advisory panel of company leaders and Extraordinary Educator alumni, ensuring diverse perspectives and fairness.

Learn more about the Extraordinary Educators program and view the full list of 2026 honorees.

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About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC